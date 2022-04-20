With an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Dan Stevens, the series focuses on lesser-known figures involved in the scandal which led to President Nixon's downfall, including Martha Mitchell, the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, and John Dean, a member of the White House's counsel.

The highly-anticipated new drama about the Watergate scandal, Gaslit, is on its way to Starz, and is set to shine a light on an untold side of the story.

It's based on the first season of hit podcast Slow Burn and is executive produced by Mr Robot's Sam Esmail.

Read on for everything you need to know about Gaslit on Starz and STARZPLAY.

Gaslit release date

Gaslit is just around the corner, with episodes dropping on Starz US and STARZPLAY in the UK from Sunday 24th April 2022.

The eight-part series will then release a new episode each Sunday until it comes to an end in June.

You can sign up for Starz US to watch Gaslit, or access STARZPLAY through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Gaslit cast: Julia Roberts and Dan Stevens star

Dan Stevens and Hamish Linklater in Gaslit. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Starz Entertainment

Gaslit has an all-star cast, including Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Homecoming), Dan Stevens (Legion, Downton Abbey) and Sean Penn (Milk, Licorice Pizza) in unrecognisable make up.

One character you're unlikely to see in the series is President Nixon himself, with the action focussed on lesser-known figures surrounding the Watergate scandal. Here's a full cast list of who's set to feature in Gaslit.

Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell

Sean Penn as John N Mitchell

Dan Stevens as John Dean

Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean

Shea Whigham as G Gordon Liddy

Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell

Aleksandar Filimonović as Zolton

Allison Tolman as Winnie McLendon

JC Mackenzie as Howard Hunt

Chris Bauer as James McCord

Chris Messina as Agent Angelo Lano

Hamish Linklater as Jeb Magruder

Jeff Doucette as Sam Ervin

Patton Oswalt as Charles Colson

Nat Faxon as HR Haldeman

Erinn Hayes as Peggy Ebbitt

Patrick Walker as Frank Wills

Carlos Valdes as Paul Magallanes

Raphael Sbarge as Charles N Shaffer

Anne Dudek as Diana Oweiss

Chris Conner as John Ehrlichman

Brian Geraghty as Peter

Nelson Franklin as Richard A. Moore

Reed Diamond as Mark Felt

Johnny Berchtold as Jay Jennings

Adam Ray as Ron Ziegler

Billy Smith as Ken Ebbitt

Is Gaslit a true story?

Gaslit tells the true and well-known story of the Watergate scandal, but from a different, just as fascinating perspective.

It focuses on figures such as Martha Mitchell (Roberts), the outspoken and controversial wife of Nixon's Attorney General John N Mitchell, and John Dean, a member of the White House counsel who subsequently testified and turned against the administration.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a Gaslit trailer?

There is and you can watch it right here.

Gaslit begins on Sunday 24th April 2022, with new episodes available to stream on Starz in the US and on STARZPLAY through Amazon Prime Video in the UK weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.