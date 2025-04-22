The final film is set to shoot this summer, and is being adapted by Alice Oseman from her own upcoming sixth volume in her graphic novel series.

Connor and Locke, who will also serve as executive producers on the film, are currently the only cast members to have been confirmed, but we're sure many returning favourites will be announced in due course.

When the news was confirmed, Oseman said in a statement: "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

Read more:

According to Tudum, the film will pick up after the season 3 finale, and will explore how inevitable milestones affect the maturing characters. Can first loves really last forever?

The synopsis also says: "With Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recently, before the news was announced, Connor told Vogue that he would like to return to the show "as long as it’s done right" and "we keep the heart in it".

"So, we are working on something and hopefully we’re making it happen," he continued. "But we’ll see. No promises. I don’t want to do it if it’s not right."

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.