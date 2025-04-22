Netflix confirms Heartstopper to end with film based on upcoming volume from creator Alice Oseman
Kit Connor and Joe Locke are both returning for the film, which is set to shoot this summer.
With the fate of Netflix's Heartstopper having been up in the air over the past few months, it has now finally been confirmed if, when and in what form we will see Kit Connor's Nick and Joe Locke's Charlie again.
The streamer has announced that rather than returning for a fourth season, the teen romantic drama will instead be back in the form of a feature film, which will cap off the storyline.
The final film is set to shoot this summer, and is being adapted by Alice Oseman from her own upcoming sixth volume in her graphic novel series.
Connor and Locke, who will also serve as executive producers on the film, are currently the only cast members to have been confirmed, but we're sure many returning favourites will be announced in due course.
When the news was confirmed, Oseman said in a statement: "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.
"I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."
According to Tudum, the film will pick up after the season 3 finale, and will explore how inevitable milestones affect the maturing characters. Can first loves really last forever?
The synopsis also says: "With Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet."
Recently, before the news was announced, Connor told Vogue that he would like to return to the show "as long as it’s done right" and "we keep the heart in it".
"So, we are working on something and hopefully we’re making it happen," he continued. "But we’ll see. No promises. I don’t want to do it if it’s not right."
