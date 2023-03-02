The Mandalorian director promises more “surprises” after Luke Skywalker

The new instalment of the Disney Plus series will see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, head to Mandalore after they reunited in The Book of Boba Fett , and Mando is after redemption for his “transgressions”.

Every season of The Mandalorian ups the stakes massively — and it seems that season 3 is no different.

The end of season 2 gave us the most jaw-dropping moment to date, when Luke Skywalker rocked up and whisked Grogu away — but director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa has teased that there are plenty more surprises to come.

Asked if anything in season 3 measures up to that moment, he told RadioTimes.com: “There’s always something to look forward to, there’s always surprises…

“I think the show, at its heart, is still just about this relationship between Mando and Grogu and that’s still the focus and still going to be the centre of it but in that journey and in that exploration and in what Mando does, we’re obviously going to expand.”

He continued: “As you start to see things and his world starts to expand, we’ve had some interesting surprises and guests that have come along the way up to this point and so there’s always going to be new places to go and surprises ahead.”

Read more:

Famuyiwa added that while showrunner Jon Favreau doesn’t yet have an ending in mind, this season is where it all “comes to a head”.

He told us of how the season will end: “I hope that, in continuing this story of these two characters that met under very unlikely circumstances, that that story continues to grow and the culmination of that feels right for the fans.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I think that, in many ways, everything that’s happened in both seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett has led us to this season.”

He continued: “So, in many ways, this is the zenith – the mountaintop – of all of that, and we’re going to be bringing some things to resolution.” Watch this space!

The first episode of season 3 saw Mando reunite with some old associates, including Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) — and there’s plenty more to come.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.