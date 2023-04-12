"The Mandalorian Chapter 23: The Spies" picks up the story of the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) as he is informed by his spy Elia Kane (Katy M. O'Brian) that the Mandalorians are uniting behind the leadership of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to retake their homeworld of Mandalore.

We then see Gideon take part in a hologram meeting of the Shadow Council, made up of various leading figures among the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Gideon is keen to take command in the absence of their most senior member, Grand Admiral Thrawn - who is set to make his live-action debut later this year in the spin-off series Ahsoka, with actor Lars Mikkelsen reprising the role after portraying the character in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Among the figures meeting with Gideon via holograms is Brendol Hux, played by Brian Gleeson.

So, who is Brendol Hux and what else has Brian Gleeson been in?

Who is Brendol Hux in The Mandalorian?

Brendol Hux was a Commandant in the Galactic Empire and is one of the leading figures in the remnants of the Empire.

Alongside the likes of Moff Gideon and Captain Gilad Pellaeon, Brendol Hux is a member of the Shadow Council.

The character features in the Star Wars Aftermath novels as a member of the Shadow Council formed by Grand Admiral Rae Sloane and Emperor Palpatine's former advisor Gallius Rax.

Is Brendol Hux related to General Hux from the Star Wars sequel trilogy?

Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm

Yes, Commandant Brendol Hux is the father of the sequel trilogy character General Armitage Hux.

General Hux is played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is the real-life brother of actor Brian Gleeson who plays Brendol.

What else has Brian Gleeson been in?

Brian Gleeson attends Apple’s “Bad Sisters” premiere event at BFI Southbank on August 18, 2022, in London, England. “Bad Sisters” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on August 19, 2022. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Brian Gleeson is an Irish actor best known for his numerous television roles.

The actor has appeared in series such as Love/Hate, The Bisexual, Resistance, Peaky Blinders, Frank of Ireland, The Lazarus Project, and Bad Sisters.

He has also appeared in films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Assassin's Creed, Logan Lucky, mother!, Phantom Thread, and Hellboy.

Brian is the son of Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson and the brother of actor Domhnall Gleeson.

