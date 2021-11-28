The Book of Boba Fett unveils exciting new teaser trailer to show off Mandalorian spin-off

The Radio Times logo
The Star Wars bounty hunter is back in a brand new teaser.

Disney Plus has teased the return of the original Star Wars bounty hunter with a short trailer for The Book of Boba Fett.

While the clip is only 30 seconds long, it gives fans a sneak-peek at a few scenes from The Mandalorian spin-off, including roof top chases, sandy landscapes and Boba’s green helmet.

Starring Temuera Morrison as the Star Wars character, the upcoming series follows Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they return to Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Morrison reprises his role as Boba Fett on screen for the second time, having previously voiced the character in Star Wars: Episode III and played Boba’s father, Jango Fett, in Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau is on board as an executive producer, while the likes of Robert Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni are set to direct.

Actress Jennifer Beals will also appear in the series as an alien Twi’lek character.

The spin-off arrives on Disney Plus in December, after being announced back in 2019 with  The Mandalorian season two’s post-credits scene, which saw Boba and Fennec take over Jabba The Hutt’s palace.

At the start of this month, Disney Plus released a full-length trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, teasing that the show will pick up from where The Mandalorian left off, with Boba and Shand negotiating with the crime lords who currently dominate Tatooine.

Will Boba come out on top in the criminal game of thrones on Tatooine?

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus in December 2021.
