The Book of Boba Fett trailer sees the bounty hunter kick ass and take Jabba’s empire

Disney+ has dropped a first look at its upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, which sees Temuera Morrison reprise his role as the legendary armoured bounty hunter.

The series was announced back in 2019 with The Mandalorian season two’s post-credits scene, which revealed that Boba and his associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) had taken over the palace once ruled by Jabba The Hutt.

This new teaser picks up where that scene left off, as the badass duo begin negotiating a relationship with the crime lords that dominate the wretched hive of scum and villainy also known as Tatooine.

Boba Fett has been a popular character in Star Wars canon for decades, first appearing in the original trilogy, before his backstory was expanded upon in the prequels and the Clone Wars animated series.

Shand is a newer creation, who made her memorable debut in The Mandalorian, with Wen reprising the role for Star Wars: The Bad Batch earlier this year, which delved deeper into her origin story.

See them both in action in the teaser trailer below.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett spins out of earlier series The Mandalorian, but the two shows seemingly won’t be closely connected in terms of plot, with neither Din Djarin nor The Child (aka Baby Yoda) expected to appear.

The Mandalorian is expected to return for a third season of its own, which has been slightly delayed as star Pedro Pascal has been busy filming HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us.

The Book of Boba Fett should have no problem tiding fans over in the meantime as it reunites most of the creative team behind The Mandalorian, including directors Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as composer Ludwig Göransson.

Disney has kept quiet on which actors will fill out the supporting cast, with Morrison and Wen being the only confirmed names thus far, but we expect to hear word on this soon.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday 29th December.