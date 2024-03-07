The stunning creatures have often been tamed by players of the crafting game and used as pets (then referred to as dogs) that can also help in combat against hostile beings, but the lack of diversity in their appearance has led fans to call for a change.

Well, it is good news for Minecrafters, as there is an update that will make you howl with joy. Read on to find out more.

New Minecraft wolves and dog variants explained

Eight new variants of wolf are coming to testing in Minecraft, according to the game’s official blog page. Take a look at them all in the handy little gallery below.

In the post, it was announced that the update would launch in the beta versions of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition.

The game’s original wolf will also be classified as The Pale Wolf going forward. The new variants are as follows:

The Pale Wolf

The Rusty Wolf

The Spotted Wolf

The Black Wolf

The Striped Wolf

The Snowy Wolf

The Ashen Wolf

The Woods Wolf

The Chestnut Wolf

Adding to that news, the post stated that wolf armour will also be introduced. This customisable feature will absorb all enemy damage before breaking, which will be handy when in a scrape.

The creatures are also set to have 40 hearts of health, instead of 20, when they are fully grown.

Where can I find the new wolf variants in Minecraft? Locations explained

Now that they have been unleashed into the block-laden wilds of Minecraft, you are probably going to want to track them down, aren’t you?

Well, read on to find out where each one can be found.

The Pale Wolf can be found in the taiga biome.

The Rusty Wolf can be found in the jungle vines.

The Spotted Wolf can be found in the savanna plateau.

The Black Wolf can be found in the old growth pine taiga.

The Striped Wolf can be found in the woodland badlands.

The Snowy Wolf can be found, surprisingly, in the snowy groves.

The Ashen Wolf can be found in the snowy taiga.

The Woods Wolf can be found in the forest biome.

The Chestnut Wolf can be found in the old growth spruce taiga.

