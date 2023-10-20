If you're as excited as us to get stuck into these features, you might be wondering when they're coming out.

It's been a few months since Trails and Tales dropped, and while we're still enjoying the camel riding, there's no harm in looking at what's next.

So when will update 1.21 appear, and what can we expect from it?

At the moment, we don't have any word on when the next update will release. However, the last two updates - The Wild and Trails and Tales - have both dropped in June.

So we'll hazard a guess and say Update 1.21 will probably come out in June 2024. We'll update this page as soon as we find out for sure.

As for what the update will include, we're a little more certain due to the Minecraft Live event a few days ago. Let's take a look at the new features:

Crafter - a cool new utility block that allows automated crafting.

- a cool new utility block that allows automated crafting. The Breeze - a new hostile mob.

- a new hostile mob. Armadillo - a new passive mob.

- a new passive mob. Trial Chambers - a new procedurally generated structure.

- a new procedurally generated structure. Trial Spawner - another spawner that produces mobs and loot.

- another spawner that produces mobs and loot. New blocks - a few new decorative blocks.

- a few new decorative blocks. Copper Bulb - a new light source block.

That's all we know about from the live event. But if anything else surfaces - be it rumour or fact - we'll share it right here!

