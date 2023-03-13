It’s not all fancy words and deep meanings, however, as the latest major update is set to add new features to the game, too. This includes the Sniffer, the winner of the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote, which will sniff out seeds for you once hatched from its egg.

Minecraft is the blocky gift that keeps on giving and the survival, building and crafting game is entering a new era, thanks to its impending version 1.20 update release date. The Trails & Tales update is said to add more personalisation and promote self-expression through storytelling and representation.

Better yet, the update is in beta mode, with new features available for players willing to install snapshots (head to the official Minecraft website to learn more). It’s worth noting that the new update's features are still in active development so bugs are to be expected.

If you’d rather wait for the full Minecraft 1.20 release date to try out everything new, we’ve got you covered. Read on below for all the juicy details including when we can expect the Trails & Tales release date, what’s included in the update, and to watch a trailer.

The Minecraft 1.20 release date is scheduled for “later this year” according to the official Minecraft website. Unfortunately, it is yet to be revealed when exactly this will be.

Given that a number of the update's new features are playable now in testing form thanks to installable snapshots, we’re thinking the full release of Trails & Tales isn’t too far away. It’s safe to assume the new update will go live in June 2023, as previous major Minecraft updates have gone live in June. We’ll update this page with an official release date once it’s confirmed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do we know about Minecraft 1.20? Trails & Tales explained

The Minecraft 1.20 update is titled Trails & Tales. The focus of the update is to encourage storytelling and sharing through self-expression and representation.

This will be achieved by making use of the new archaeology feature, the Sniffer mob, by exploring a cherry blossom biome, riding camels, crafting with bamboo, and more.

Archaeology is perhaps the biggest new feature being added as part of the 1.20 update. With Minecraft archaeology, you will need to look out for suspicious sand blocks and use the new brush item to discover what’s within.

More like this

Another major new addition is the cherry blossom biome. This will add tonnes of cherry blossom trees into the game, with pigs, sheep, and bees drawn to the pink plants. The biome contains cherry tree saplings you can pick up and bring with you to plant in other worlds if you wish.

Is there a Minecraft 1.20 trailer?

Yes, there is a Minecraft 1.20 trailer but it is part of a longer Minecraft Monthly video. Check out the eight minute long video to see some of the new Trails & Tales features in action:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.