Asked if he'll be in the final season, he told Steve Varley on the Steve Varley Show: "It's nice to hear that there's, you know, concern or something, you know what I mean? But I never got a phone call. So I think, yeah, I think that's it."

Introduced in season 4, Argyle was a friend of Jonathan Byers (played by Charlie Heaton). He quickly became a key part of the season, rescuing Jonathan, Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Agent Harmon (Ira Amyx) before helping Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fight Vecna.

Eduardo Franco as Argyle in Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 recently started filming, with the photo from the Duffer Brothers confirming Sadie Sink's return as Max.

At the end of season 4, Max's fate was left uncertain as she lay in a hospital bed following her fight with Vecna – so fans are eager to know how her story will play out.

As for the rest of the story, producer Shawn Levy revealed to RadioTimes.com that Schnapp has been entrusted with a strong storyline.

He said: "When we give Noah the juicy stuff, he delivers and season 5 will be doing that once again.”

While things remain under wraps for now as to the specifics of season 5, Levy did give us a clue about some of the emotions we may be feeling when that final season is released – and you may need a tissue or two.

When pressed for whether there will be any tears in the final season, Levy revealed: "Big tears, lots of them."

We've still got a while to wait – but we have no doubt it'll be worth it.

