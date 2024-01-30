Sadly, there have been zero Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reviews ahead of - and now after - the game’s early access launch.

The lack of reviews has been a whole thing™, with fans and others playing the blame game.

We’re here to help you through the noise of the latest gamer discourse and let you in on what’s actually happened.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Suicide Squad review situation, including why there are no reviews right now, when reviews might start to appear and what other outlets have been saying about the game in previews.

Where are the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reviews?

There are currently no Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reviews as publisher Warner Bros has not sent early review codes to many (or perhaps any) major outlets, including us here at RadioTimes.com.

Major media sites including IGN and Eurogamer released articles explaining the lack of a Suicide Squad review.

In IGN’s report, they explained: "Codes have not been sent ahead of time – in fact, Warner Bros Games informed IGN that it has declined to send us codes at all."

Eurogamer explained on 30th January: "Warner Bros is only sending out review code today. As far as we know, this isn’t a case of Eurogamer being singled out or otherwise treated differently to the many other sites of channels that plan to review the game."

Both of these sites are quick to point out that outlets aren’t entitled to early review codes, and that it’s entirely Warner Bros's decision to not send them out ahead of a game’s release.

There’s no conspiracy here, folks. Sometimes, publishers decide to not send review codes early, or at all - this is nothing new.

When could Suicide Squad reviews start to appear? Embargo explained

Now that the game is in early access for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition, and there is no embargo as far as we know, we predict reviews in progress might appear by the end of the week - leading up to Suicide Squad’s full release on 2nd February.

Given that Kill the Justice League is a large open-world game featuring live-service elements, review writers will need a few days (at least) to play through the game enough to put their thoughts together.

This is why we’re predicting that unscored 'review in progress' pages will start to appear by the end of the week.

In terms of full-on scored reviews? We predict they’ll start appearing in earnest across major outlets from next week, with review writers able to put more hours into the game over the weekend.

You may see a small handful of reviews appear by the end of this week, too.

What did the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League previews say?

While we await full reviews, many major outlets got the chance to play a preview build of the game in early January, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League previews are live across the internet to give us a critical feel of the game.

It’s safe to say that the responses have been mixed. IGN’s preview, for example, was… not glowing.

While they praise the humour and "fun story bits", IGN’s preview explains: "Unfortunately for Suicide Squad, once the fun story bits end, you’re left with a much less inspired combat system, and an open world that’s filled with tedious tasks that are more about grinding through traditional tropes like point defence or collect the material and turn it in."

You can check out their full video preview below for more context:

Game Informer’s preview was more positive, with the writer informing us that, despite repetitive mission structure, they "feel much more confident in Rocksteady's long-awaited follow-up to its critically acclaimed Arkham series". They still have "hesitations surrounding post-launch support, game structure and monetisation efforts", however.

GameSpot echoed Game Informer in saying that mission structure and repetitiveness could be an issue, saying: "Though each mission had different objectives, they all had the same basic gist of battling waves of enemies while swinging back and forth between rooftops."

GamesRadar, meanwhile, were far more positive on the whole. In this publication’s preview, it’s claimed that "this is one anti-hero shooter that dares you to have an absurdly good time, and more than follows through on the promise".

Of course, previews only cover a few hours of gameplay in a set-up environment. We won’t know for sure how it all comes together until the reviews are live.

