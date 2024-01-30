Developed by the same studio, Rocksteady, there are plenty of expected ties between the Arkham games (and wider media) and Kill the Justice League.

We know that Batman is involved - an evil version, no less - but how does that make sense? Now the game is finally here, we have some answers.

Keep reading to find out how Batman is in the Suicide Squad game and to discover if Kill the Justice League is in the Arkhamverse or not.

How is Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Apologies for spoilers for a game that was released seven years ago, but the ending of Batman: Arkham Knight suggests that the Caped Crusader was killed as part of Operation Knightfall.

How, then, is Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Simple: he didn’t die.

According to an interview in Game Informer as part of a hands-on preview of the game, Kill the Justice League production manager Jack Hackett says that the 100 per cent ending of Arkham Knight "did set up something" and "is considered canon".

Those of you who played Arkham Knight and achieved 100 per cent completion will know that it ended with Batman alive and well, acting as some sort of ghost version of the Dark Knight.

So, Batman didn’t die after all, and that’s likely how he appears in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - which is set some five years after the true, canonical Knightfall ending of Arkham Knight.

Is Suicide Squad in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games?

While there is some confusion out there, Rocksteady has confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is indeed set in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games.

How that can be true considering the appearance of King Shark and Captain Boomerang – both said to have died in the Arkhamverse – will be found out soon, as the game is out now in early access.

There’s conflicting information out there, but an interview with Sefton Hill of Rocksteady from November 2020 confirms that Kill the Justice League is definitively part of the Arkhamverse. Skip to 11 minutes below to check out Hill’s quotes on it:

Hill explains: "This is a continuation of the Arkhamverse, so a lot of the through-threads and the storylines, you’re going to see come to fruition in this game."

When thinking about how King Shark and Captain Boomerang can be involved considering their respective deaths in the Arkhamverse canon, you have to consider that Brainiac is involved here. There’s bound to be some kind of multiverse madness going on.

Time will tell, of course, but now that the game is in the hands of early adopters, we’re bound to find out soon enough what the truth is – and you can do so yourself!

