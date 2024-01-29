Oddly enough, the game seems to have caused a stir before it even launched, with the lack of review coverage among the gaming media causing some eyebrows to raise.

And with the Suicide Squad early access period launching soon, it looks like paying customers and members of the press will be jumping in at the same time on this one.

As with any online game, this launch is sure to test the servers! Read on to learn more about the current server situation and how you can check for updates going forward.

More like this

Is Suicide Squad down? Kill the Justice League server status now

At the time of writing, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is down, with the developers taking the game offline shortly after it launched into early access in New Zealand (which, thanks to the magic of time difference, is normally the first region to receive new games).

Rocksteady confirmed this outage on X (formerly Twitter) with the post below. It seems the game launched with a bug where the game's story was auto-completing when players first logged in.

That post was five hours ago, so we're sure the developers have been working hard behind the scenes to fix that bug and get the game ready to launch (again).

How to check server status for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

If you want to check the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League server status at any point going forward, we'd suggest checking out the game's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

For now, that seems to be the main platform through which the developers are communicating directly to fans.

If you don't find any useful info on there, it might be wise to check the WB Games official support website. There's also an X account for that.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not seem to have a page on Down Detector yet, but we'd expect the community-generated outage tracking website to remedy that in the near future.

Watch this space, folks! And if you jump into the game soon, we hope you have a good time with it.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.