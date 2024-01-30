If you’re playing it on PC, make sure your rig meets the PC requirements, too, lest the Suicide Squad kill your computer instead of the Justice League.

If you’re not sure if the game is for you, we’re afraid to say the review situation pre-launch hasn’t done much to illuminate critics and players alike.

But no matter, Metropolis is burning - so read on to find out why, and whether you can be bothered to save it!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League plot — What's the story setup?

Set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, ARGUS director Amanda Waller creates Task Force X – The Suicide Squad – to put a stop to Brainiac, who has invaded Earth, and she needs only the most rambunctious and capable recruits to pull it off.

Having been interned at Arkham Asylum, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark all fit the bill, and are sent by Director Waller on a secret mission to the city of Metropolis, which has been besieged by Brainiac.

Knowing the misfits would do a runner at the earliest opportunity, Waller has had tiny bombs inserted into their brains to prevent them from doing so, forcing the villains to become the heroes.

Upon reaching Metropolis, the situation is far worse than initially feared, with Metropolis only being the first step in Brainiac’s plan to terraform Earth into his image.

To avoid an untimely cranial eruption, the Suicide Squad must work with heroes and villains alike to put a stop to Brainiac once and for all by stopping the Justice League – be it by freeing or killing them.

How did the Justice League become villains?

The more recognisable heroes such as Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern and Batman have all been brainwashed by Brainiac to do his bidding. Only Wonder Woman has managed to avoid being under Brainiac’s thumb.

One by one, the Justice League fell. Upon reaching Metropolis, the Suicide Squad comes under attack from The Green Lantern, before The Flash stops him - but is gravely wounded in the process, and is captured by a brainwashed Batman to undergo the same treatment.

Brainiac has also used alternate realities to further his plans for a multi-pronged assault across the universe, making him seemingly unstoppable as he slips in and out of dimensions.

