Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

As the game is set to receive more DLC, the Squad Menu will become more useful as additional playable characters will be added to the game, so you will need to decide on who is coming with you before embarking on missions.

We’re going to instantly change on the fly from our introduction to the actual topic of this article though, so read on and all shall be revealed!

More like this

Read more: Is Suicide Squad crossplay? | Suicide Squad DLC | Is Suicide Squad down? | Suicide Squad plot | Suicide Squad Batman | Suicide Squad reviews situation | Suicide Squad PC requirements

How to change character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady/Warner Bros Games

To change character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you simply need to press left on the D-pad and then up, down, left or right to choose a specific character.

On PC, press the corresponding key and use the mouse to wheel between the options outside of combat.

You can only change characters after completing the introductory tutorial and making your way into Metropolis.

However, you won’t be able to change characters in certain gameplay sections.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Once Rick Lane joins the Justice League, you can also walk up to him and press Triangle, Y, or the interact key on PC to bring up the Squad Menu that lets you change between characters, too – something that will become increasingly useful as more playable characters such as The Joker are added.

During co-op, you need to select a character to play as and if there are slots available, a secondary character to swap between.

You cannot share the same characters as your friend, so be sure to select the two you want before entering matchmaking or joining a friend.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.