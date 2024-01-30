Well, when the Suicide Squad servers are playing nice.

You may need future plans of your own to upgrade your computer if it doesn’t meet the Suicide Squad PC requirements, though, so be sure to check out if your rig is up to spec.

That is if the game is worth your time, but we’ll have to wait for impressions from players - as the Suicide Squad review situation is a little baffling.

But time waits for no one, so read on to see what you can expect down the road in Suicide Squad.

When will Suicide Squad DLC arrive? Our prediction

The Joker in The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Warner Bros., Rocksteady Studio

The first Suicide Squad DLC featuring The Joker will arrive in March 2024, as revealed in Suicide Squad Insider episode 3 and on X (formerly Twitter).

The jury is still out around when seasons 2, 3 and 4 will come out, but Rocksteady Studios has plenty of information already lined up for what we can expect when they eventually become available.

If we were to guess, we expect that Rocksteady Studio will most likely follow the traditional seasonal structure used by games such as Fortnite, which operates on a 10-week season, meaning we can perhaps expect season 2 sometime in May.

What do we know about Suicide Squad DLC?

On the official Suicide Squad website, Rocksteady Studios says: "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have regular post-launch seasonal updates, earnable at no additional cost through playing the game."

In terms of what these seasons include, they go on to add: "Updates will include new story content, playable characters, missions, gear, weapons, cosmetic items, in-game events and more."

The first seasonal update will include the Joker from an alternate Elseworld, who is said to be more "cooperative" than the Joker from the Arkham Trilogy - as can be seen in the YouTube video above.

He, too, is already part of his own Suicide Squad, and quickly joins up with the timeline players find themselves in.

Alongside a fresh playable character, a new area of the map will become available that is themed after the Joker, too, accompanied by boss fights, weapons, episodes and skins.

Seasons 2, 3 and 4 will introduce a new character and environment respectively, alongside the expected weapons, episodes and more.

One of the environments is a broken and warped Gotham City with floating islands and flowing lava.

Battle Passes are present, as well, but much of their content will be free.

Rocksteady Studios said: "A new battle pass will be available during each season of post-launch content, and will have free tiers available at no cost to all players, along with premium tiers that will be available via an optional in-game purchase."

Crucially, they say: "All battle pass items will be cosmetic and will not affect gameplay in any way." This is great for groups of friends wanting to play together without forking out any extra cash.

There are in-game purchases - but, again, these don’t pertain to any new gameplay content.

