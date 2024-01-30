Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Early impressions seem fairly positive, but players may have been quicker to pre-order if there had been proper reviews ahead of early access. As of now, you may be waiting until your friends get on board with the game.

There’s plenty of future content planned, though, with the upcoming Suicide Squad DLC, which will bring new playable characters, environments to explore and more.

But let’s see just how we can play with our friends. Read on!

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League crossplay?

Suicide Squad: kill the Justice League. Warner Bros Games, Rocksteady Studios

Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is crossplay and cross-progression play for online co-op.

This was confirmed by developer Rocksteady Studio on their Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League FAQ page.

This means that no matter the platform, be it PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC, you and up to three of your pals can dive into Metropolis together to try and thwart Brainiac’s plans.

You will also be able to carry over progression between any of these platforms, as long as you log in with the same account. This means that if you are playing right now on console and later pick up the game for PC, you can pick up right where you left off.

How does multiplayer work in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Multiplayer in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League becomes available after playing a short sequence where you take control of every playable character.

After this, you can pause the game and select Invite to bring up to three of your friends to the game for a four-player co-op session.

You also have the option to set your game to “Open to Friends” so that your friends can freely join in, or “Open to Public” which lets random players join if none of your pals have picked up a copy yet.

These players will be able to select from the three remaining characters and any others yet to be added in future seasonal updates.

It doesn’t matter what part of the story you’re in, either, as players can hop in even if they haven’t reached that part of the game yet. That said, it’s best if you and your friends all experience it together from start to finish if you can!

