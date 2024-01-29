The developers at Rocksteady — who earned a lot of goodwill with the Batman: Arkham games — will be launching Suicide Squad early access very soon, so it's only natural to wonder if your PC is up to the task.

Handily, publishers Warner Bros Games have shared the Suicide Squad PC requirements ahead of time. Take a look below and find out if you can run it!

Minimum PC requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Resolution/Preset: 1080P/MIN

1080P/MIN FPS: 30FPS or 60FPS

30FPS or 60FPS OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) CPU for 30 FPS: Intel i5-8400k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel i5-8400k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU for 30 FPS: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 CPU for 60 FPS: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU for 60 FPS: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Memory: 16GB Dual Channel

16GB Dual Channel DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD Required

Recommended PC specs for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Resolution/Preset: 1440P/Medium

1440P/Medium FPS: 60FPS

60FPS OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) CPU: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800XT

NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800XT Memory: 16GB Dual Channel

16GB Dual Channel DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD Required

Ultra PC specs for for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Resolution/Preset: 4K/High

4K/High FPS: 60FPS

60FPS OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Win 10 (64 bit) CPU: Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 7900XT

NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 7900XT Memory: 16GB Dual Channel

16GB Dual Channel DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD Required

And that's your lot! We'll bring you more coverage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the coming days.

