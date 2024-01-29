Suicide Squad PC requirements: Minimum, recommended and ultra specs
Can your computer Kill the Justice League?
So, you've decided to try and play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PC.
But can your computer handle the minimum requirements, the recommended specs or perhaps even the ultra settings?
The developers at Rocksteady — who earned a lot of goodwill with the Batman: Arkham games — will be launching Suicide Squad early access very soon, so it's only natural to wonder if your PC is up to the task.
Handily, publishers Warner Bros Games have shared the Suicide Squad PC requirements ahead of time. Take a look below and find out if you can run it!
Minimum PC requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Resolution/Preset: 1080P/MIN
- FPS: 30FPS or 60FPS
- OS: Win 10 (64 bit)
- CPU for 30 FPS: Intel i5-8400k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU for 30 FPS: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
- CPU for 60 FPS: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU for 60 FPS: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Memory: 16GB Dual Channel
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD Required
Recommended PC specs for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Resolution/Preset: 1440P/Medium
- FPS: 60FPS
- OS: Win 10 (64 bit)
- CPU: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800XT
- Memory: 16GB Dual Channel
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD Required
Ultra PC specs for for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Resolution/Preset: 4K/High
- FPS: 60FPS
- OS: Win 10 (64 bit)
- CPU: Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 7900XT
- Memory: 16GB Dual Channel
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD Required
And that's your lot! We'll bring you more coverage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the coming days.
