With it looking increasingly likely that no publication will have a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review published before the game's Deluxe Edition is available, prospective players may have to take a leap of faith and jump into the early access without knowing the game's Metacritic score ahead of time.

If you're interested in taking that leap of faith yourself, check out our handy guide on when and how to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early access.

When is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early access?

Here in the UK, Suicide Squad early access on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S should begin at midnight GMT as the clock ticks over to Tuesday 30th January.

More like this

Players on PC, via Steam, should be able to access the game at approximately 6pm GMT on 30th January. The developers announced these times on X (formerly known as Twitter) with an official post well in advance.

Players taking part in the early access were promised a 72-hour head start on everyone else, with the game's full release not slated until 2nd February.

Important note: the post below shows that the game has already encountered some problems during its early access release. This happened shortly after the game went live in New Zealand, which is often the first region to get games (due to the time difference).

This could mean there are delays in other regions going live, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

How to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early access

To get Suicide Squad early access, you need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game. The 72-hour early access period is a perk for people that pay for this version.

You can order the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition on Amazon, Steam or any number of other retailers.

Note that the Epic Game Store version will not get you early access! Steam is the only PC platform that will get early access. On console, you can get early access on Xbox Series X/S or PS5.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as the early access, ordering this version will get you the following perks, according to the product description on Amazon:

All Standard Edition content and pre-order bonuses.

Four Justice League Outfits, one for each Squad member.

Three Black Mask themed notorious weapons (pistol, sniper rifle and heavy weapon).

Four Squad Golds themed weapon dolls, one for each Squad member.

One premium battle pass token.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.