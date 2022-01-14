Hitman Trilogy release date targets Xbox Game Pass, PC VR and beyond

Better yet, this Hitman Trilogy collection will come to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC as part of this repackaging, which means members of Microsoft’s gaming subscription service will be able to play these games at no extra cost.

IO Interactive has announced the Hitman Trilogy release date for January 2022, with the developers of these three much-loved games planning to offer them as one single product for the first time.

And there’s good news for PC VR players, too – the launch of Hitman Trilogy will also see PC VR support added to Hitman, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3. Previously, the VR versions of these games were exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation VR headset.

The launch of the Hitman Trilogy and all these goodies will coincide with the release of Hitman 3 Year 2, a new series of content in the latest game which will introduce a brand new game mode called Elusive Target Arcade. As for the date when all of this is going down, read on to find out!

When is the Hitman Trilogy release date?

The Hitman Trilogy release date will take place on 20th January 2022, the developers from IO Interactive confirmed in a recent blog post. So there really isn’t long to wait for all of these games to be brought together in one place.

Which consoles and PC platforms can play Hitman Trilogy?

The Hitman Trilogy collection will be available as a digital download on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Epic Games Store and Steam, and it will bring together 2016’s Hitman, 2018’s Hitman 2 and 2021’s Hitman 3. We can’t see pre-order pages just yet, but they can’t be far off.

When does Hitman Trilogy come to Xbox Game Pass?

The Hitman Trilogy collection will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass for console on 20th January 2022, so members of those clubs will be able to jump in at launch without having to wait or pay anything extra on top of their usual subscriptions.

When is the Hitman 3 Year 2 release date?

The Hitman 3 Year 2 release date will also occur on 20th January 2022. That’s the day on which this new season of Hitman 3 activity will begin. The first major content launch from Year 2 will be Elusive Target Arcade, which also drops on 20th January.

IO Interactive describes Elusive Target Arcade as “a brand new game mode that takes the Elusive Target concept to the next level, mixes up the formula and introduces new challenges and unlockable rewards – all whilst keeping the essence of what makes Elusive Targets exciting and interesting to play.”

When is the Hitman PC VR release date?

The Hitman PC VR release date is also taking place on 20th January 2022. Can you see a pattern forming here?

The developers have promised that, “If you can access Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 within Hitman 3, you can play it all in VR” from that date. The devs also shared the quirky video below to showcase Hitman VR on PC.

What’s next on the Hitman 3 Year 2 roadmap?

The Elusive Target Arcade mode that launches on 20th January 2022 will be updated throughout the year with new targets, and IO Interactive has promised a number of other future updates as part of the Hitman 3 Year 2 roadmap.

In Spring 2022, a new single-player mode called Hitman Freelancer will arrive in Hitman 3. This mode, according to the devs, “introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customisable safehouse.”

Later in 2022, a new map Codename: Rocky will arrive in Hitman 3. “Agent 47 just doesn’t stop travelling,” the developers said in the aforementioned blog post, but they didn’t offer any other details.

Also coming later in 2022, Ray-Tracing will be made available on PC for Hitman players in “all locations in the World of Assassination trilogy.” Other technological upgrades, including Variable Rate Shading on PC, are also in the works.

While we wait for the Hitman Trilogy release date to occur on 20th January, you can learn more about the future of this franchise with Hitman 3 Year 2 trailer here.

