Among them: projectors.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we have a ton of handy guides to projectors, like the best budget projectors, how to choose the best outdoor projectors and the best outdoor projector screen. So when it comes to these movie-making gadgets, we know what we're talking about.

Right now, Amazon and competing retailers are running dozens of deals on projectors and projector screens, meaning there's never been a better time to buy one. Whether you're planning a summer cinema screening, or looking to improve your next Lord of the Rings marathon, projectors are a great investment.

So, to help you find which projector is the right style, and price, for you, check out our top picks for the best projector deals on offer right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day projector deals at a glance

Best Amazon Prime Day projector deals we've seen today

AKIYO Mini Projector with Tripod | £79.99 £43.99 (save £36 or 45%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This mini projector is our cheapest find at just £43.99, down from £79.99.

Why we chose it: This mini projector is an Amazon choice and comes with its own tripod and remote for ease of use. It can connect with iOS and Android phones as well as HDMI ports, TV Sticks, USB leads and the PS5.

XuanPad 2024 mini projector | £89.99 £59.98 (save £30.01 or 33%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This XuanPad is now on sale for £30 off at Amazon, taking the cost down to just under £60.

Why we chose it: This projector promises an upgraded viewing experience thanks to its advanced LED light source and LCD display technology. It also has a projection size of 30 to 200 inches and a projection distance of 1m to 5m.

VOPLLS Official Netflix & Dolby Audio | £299.99 £199.98 (save £100.01 or 33%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This VOPLLS projector is on sale for just under £200, with £100 now knocked off by Amazon.

Why we chose it: This projector has instant access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and over 10,000+ apps without an additional TV stick.

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2+ Smart Full HD Home Cinema | £229.99 £164 (save £65.99 or 28%)

Currys

What's the deal: This Philips NeoPix projector is available for £164, down from £229.99, that saves you £65.99, or 28%.

Why we chose it: Philips is a very trusted projector brand and this one is a great choice, with Full HD 1080p, a screen size of to 65-inches and long throw, plus two 5 W speakers built in.

Philips NeoPix Smart Full HD Home Cinema Projector with Google Assistant | £439.99 £239 (save £200.99 or 45%)

Currys

What's the deal: This slightly more expensive projector is now on sale for £239.

Why we chose it: This Philips speaker has a screen size of up to 100-inches, perfect for big movie nights, plus Full HD 1080p and lifelike colours which, according to Currys, make it "ideal for dark rooms". It also can wirelessly and stream from your laptop, phone or tablet.

Nebula Anker Capsule 3 mini projector | £749.99 £579.99 (save £170 or 23%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has reduced this Anker mini projector by £170, taking the cost from £749.99 to £579.99.

Why we chose it: Anker produces very high-quality projectors. This one in particular features a laser light source delivering 300 ANSI Lumens of brightness in 1080p HD, plus a 15,000 mAh built-in battery that conserves energy, and Google Assistant and Chromecast compatibility.

Nebula Mars 3 Outdoor Portable Projector | £999.99 £749.99 (save £250 or 25%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Nebula Mars 3 Outdoor Projector has gone on sale for £749.99, taking £250 off the RRP of £999.99.

Why we chose it: This projector justifies its increased price with built-in 40W speakers with Dolby Digital sound, IPX3 water resistance and 0.5 m drop resistance to keep it safe against the elements, and up to 5 hours of playtime.

Nebula Anker Cosmos Laser 4K Projector | £1,799 £1,299 (save £500 or 28%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Amazon speaker has been cut to £1,299, down from £1,799. That saves you £500 or 28%.

Why we chose it: This Nebula Anker projector is the most expensive of them all, owing to the device's laser 4K quality, rich sound and simple setup. If you want the crispest possible image and sound, pick this one.

Best Amazon Prime Day projector screen deals

120-inch Portable Projection Screen | £18.99

Amazon

What's the deal: This projector screen from Amazon costs £18.99, featuring 16:9 ratio and an easy setup.

Why we chose it: A 120-inch projector screen is just £18.99? What's not to love.

VonHaus Pull Down Projector Screen | £78.99 £64.99 (save £14 or 18%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This VonHaus pulldown screen is on sale for £14 off at Amazon.

Why we chose it: If you need a good quality projector screen, with 3D capabilities and 4k, this is the one for you.

