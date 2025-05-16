However, following confirmation earlier this month, the game's release date has now been pushed back to 2026.

In the recent earnings call for Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, CEO Strauss Zelnick explained the decision, stating that "affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking product is a worthy investment".

He describes GTA 6 as "the most anticipated entertainment property of all time", and cites the need to get it right as the main reason behind the delay.

This was expanded upon in an interview with IGN, during which he noted that, as development progressed, it "became clear" that the game needed more polish before it could be released.

Zelnick also wanted to reassure players that Rockstar is confident that there would be no need for any more delays.

"I think historically when we set a specific date, generally speaking, we've been very good about reaching it.

"As we get closer to completion of a title that's seeking perfection, the needs, or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear.

"In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported, of course, that approach."

Naturally, despite the delays, Zelnick continued to talk up the game as a defining moment both for Rockstar and for gaming in general.

"The ambition and complexity of Grand Theft Auto 6 is greater than any previous Rockstar title, and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players' expectations."

We'll find out just how true that is when the release date rolls around next year.

