Many of what we expected is true: It's set in Vice City, there will be two playable characters, and one of them will be Grand Theft Auto's first proper female protagonist.

We also know that the game will release sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

But what about PC? Will GTA 6 be a console exclusive? We doubt it, but let's take a look...

Is GTA 6 coming to PC?

Following last night's early announcement, we know that Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to drop on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles sometime in 2025. Yet nothing was said about a PC release.

However, we know this doesn't mean a PC release is completely off the cards. Let's get our speculating hats back on to work out when a GTA 6 PC release might come about.

When will GTA6 come to PC?

We'll flag here that this is all speculation! As soon as an official announcement comes from Rockstar, we'll be sure to let you know right here.

However, we'll hedge our bets that Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out on PC sometime in 2026.

Let's look back on previous Rockstar titles, and the gap between console and PC releases.

GTA IV was ported to PC the same year as its console release, and while GTA V took a little longer, at two years, Red Dead Redemption 2 came to Windows just a year after dropping on PS4 and Xbox One.

As RDR 2 is the latest of these titles, we reckon this is the best example for comparison. Fingers crossed this is the case. We can't wait to see those crazy alligator mods!

