What little voice acting there is, it’s of the usual Rockstar calibre, which may go some way to explaining why some fans are worried about the GTA 6 price - as the game is no doubt going to be one of the most expensive ever to develop.

Who is Lucia in GTA 6?

Lucia is one of two playable protagonists in GTA 6.

She’s the first female protagonist since the first Grand Theft Auto in the 2D era, which featured multiple female characters to choose from.

Lucia is the second Latin-American protagonist in the GTA series, following on from GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony’s Luis Fernando Lopez, who was Dominican-American.

Not much is known about her at this point, but we do know that she is incarcerated - presumably at the beginning of GTA 6 - for reasons currently unclear.

In the trailer, Lucia puts this down to "bad luck, I guess" when speaking to who we assume to be her parole officer.

As spotted by IGN, Lucia in the key art for GTA 6 is wearing an ankle tag, meaning that she is most likely on parole, which will perhaps keep her confined to a limited location in the game.

These limitations are often placed in GTA games to slowly introduce the player to the world. In GTA: Vice City, the bridges were closed due to a hurricane, for example.

At some point in her story, she meets and becomes romantically involved with the other protagonist who, according to leaks, is called Jason, but his name isn’t confirmed in the trailer.

The relationship shared between the two is very reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde.

Whatever happens in the story and the situation Lucia finds herself in, she sees only one way out of it.

During the trailer, she says, "The only way we’re gonna get through this is by sticking together. Being a team. Trust?" to the other protagonist, who only responds with, "Trust."

Whether this trust will be shattered in a similar way to how players could choose to deal with Trevor in GTA V remains to be seen, but it could prove an interesting plot point if you had to choose between one or the other towards the end of the game.

Who is the actor for Lucia in GTA 6?

At the moment, we do not know who is portraying Lucia in GTA 6 - but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

Redditor u/RayStrifex on the GTA subreddit theorised that, based on what we learned in the leaks, the protagonists may be based on Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's characters in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines (which featured the late Ray Liotta, who voiced Tommy Vercetti in Vice City), leading to speculation that Mendes could be the actor - but it’s likely this isn’t the case.

Still, Grand Theft Auto takes a lot of inspiration from films, so it isn’t unheard of, especially given that the film came out at the tail end of GTA V’s development - and would be fresh in Rockstar’s minds.

