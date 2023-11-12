Ryan Gosling's 12 best films: From Drive to Barbie
Showing items 1 to 12 of 12
The Notebook
Romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands. The story of an ill-fated teenage romance helps an old man to bring the love of his life back from the shadowlands of dementia.
Half Nelson
Drama starring Ryan Gosling and Shareeka Epps. Dan Dunne is a man in crisis. By day he's a charismatic teacher, but by night he's a disillusioned junkie. His two lives remain separate until school pupil Drey catches him out, and a fragile friendship is gradually forged.
Lars and the Real Girl
A reclusive man living in a small town becomes so desperate for companionship he orders a sex doll online, but becomes entirely convinced it's actually a real woman. Fearing for his fragile state of mind, his family decide to play along with the delusion and convince the other residents of their small town to do the same, while trying to push him in the direction of a real relationship. Comedy drama, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Mortimer
Blue Valentine
Relationship drama starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Dean and Cindy are married with a young daughter, but their relationship is falling apart. When the couple first met they were carefree and passionate, but the realities of life have taken their toll.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Romantic comedy drama starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone. Cal, a middle-aged man whose wife has just asked him for a divorce, starts getting lessons in playing the field from bar-room acquaintance Jacob. Meanwhile, Cal's son is hopelessly enamoured with the babysitter, who has a secret crush on his dad.
Drive
Crime thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan. In Los Angeles, a mysterious garage mechanic and film stunt driver also moonlights as an ice-cool wheelman during robberies. But when he befriends his next-door neighbour and her child, he soon finds himself in a deadly situation.
The Place beyond the Pines
Crime drama starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Dane DeHaan and Emory Cohen. Motorcycle stunt rider Luke discovers he has a son, and turns to robbing banks to support his new family. But ambitious cop Avery Cross is determined to bring him to book, and their actions will rebound on both their families in the years to come.
The Nice Guys
Crime comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. A burned-out PI is hired to investigate the death of a porn star but, while navigating the sleazy underbelly of 1970s Los Angeles, he collides with a violent enforcer. After they learn that a missing young woman could be in danger, the two men team up as the mystery develops into a full-blown conspiracy.
La La Land
Romantic musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. In Los Angeles, the showbiz capital of the world, pianist Sebastian and actress Mia endure an endless cycle of bar-room gigs and auditions in the hope they can turn their ambitions into a professional career. The pair meet and fall in love, but the path to making all their dreams come true is no simple affair.
Blade Runner 2049
Futuristic sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Los Angeles blade runner Officer K uncovers a shocking secret that puts him on the trail of Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. Meanwhile, corporate magnate Niander Wallace seeks the truth about so-called replicant reproduction in order to further his plans for interstellar colonisation.
First Man
Drama based on a true story, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. In the early 1960s, pilot Neil Armstrong joins Nasa's space program and begins training for a mission to reach the moon. As the space race heats up, Armstrong struggles to cope with the combined pressures of training and a difficult home life.
Barbie
Life in Barbie Land is perfect for one stereotypical Barbie and her dreamily chiselled Ken until the plucky blonde suffers an existential crisis that includes a chance to ditch her high heels for - gasp - sensible flat-soled footwear. Expelled from her pink-saturated utopia for being less than perfect, Barbie sets off for the human world to see if true happiness lies there instead. Ken gatecrashes her odyssey on four wheels with his trusty pair of yellow rollerblades. Comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling