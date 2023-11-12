Gosling first entered the spotlight as a teenager when he starred on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club in the mid-'90s, before he enjoyed a seamless transition into film acting to become one of the 21st century's most beloved movie stars.

His first really major role came when he starred opposite Rachel McAdams in weepy romantic drama The Notebook - and he's hardly looked back since, earning two Oscar nominations (for Half Nelson and La La Land) along the way

So, without further ado, here are Ryan Gosling's best films in release order, as chosen by RadioTimes.com.

Ryan Gosling's 12 Best Movies