The actor reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting upcoming movie Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta, who is best known as the star of Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67, according to Deadline .

His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was reportedly with him while he was filming.

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives for Liotta asking for confirmation.

Liotta shot to stardom following his turn as gangster Henry Hill in Goodfellas (1990), starring alongside the likes of Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro and Paul Sorvino.

Goodfellas was nominated for an impressive six Oscars, with Pesci taking its one win for Best Supporting Actor.

His career was studded with notable big screen roles, including Field of Dreams, Hannibal (2001) and Blow.

He appeared in 1986 action comedy romance Something Wild, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

In recent years, he also boasted parts in the Oscar-winning Marriage Story, The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark and is set to appear alongside Taron Egerton in Apple TV+'s Black Bird.

Liotta's career spanned five decades and encompassed both the silver and small screens, as well as theatre.

He made his Broadway debut in Match back in 2004.

Tributes to the acclaimed actor flooded in following reports of his death, with filmmaker James Mangold writing on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta's passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP."

No Time To Die star Jeffrey Wright wrote: "Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him."

Jamie Lee Curtis, meanwhile, tweeted: "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear."

Rosanna Arquette tweeted: "I'm really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was a friend back in the day and it's very said. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend."(sic)

Liotta is survived by his fiancée Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, whom he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.