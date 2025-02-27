GTA 5 next-gen update on PC: Release date and what to expect
GTA 5 heads to the next generation.
Although focus is starting to switch to the anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games continues to apply updates to GTA 5.
Despite launching 12 years ago, the PC version remains one of the most popular games in the world, with thousands continuing to enjoy the single-player story and its online mode.
As technology evolves and allows PCs to run at even better frame rates and resolutions, Rockstar Games has unveiled a huge update for GTA 5 known as the Enhanced edition.
So, what's different about the Enhanced edition of GTA 5 on PC? Keep reading for everything there is to know.
GTA 5 next-gen update release date on PC
The next-gen update for GTA 5 on PC will release on 4th March 2025.
Preloading for the update has already begun, with players looking to download the huge update before it goes live.
The update is free for all PC players to download regardless of whether they downloaded the game on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam or the Epic Games Store.
What to expect from the GTA 5 next-gen update on PC
The GTA 5 next-gen update contains a huge number of changes designed to enhance the original version of the game.
Notable graphical adjustments arrive in the next-gen update, including ray tracing, support for DLSS and better support for PCs capable of running GTA 5 at high resolutions and frame rates.
For those who play GTA 5 on PC with a DualSense controller, the update will fully support PlayStation's PS5 controllers along with the adaptive triggers for maximum immersion.
There's even a wealth of brand-new vehicles players can earn.
GTA 5 next-gen update system requirements
As a result of such widespread changes to GTA 5 on PC, the next-gen update has also changed the requirements needed to run the game with the update downloaded.
Here are the new minimum and recommended specs:
Minimum specs
- OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)
- Storage: 105GB, SSD required
- Sound Card and Audio: 100 per cent DirectX 10 compatible
Recommended specs
- OS: Windows 11
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600
- RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)
- Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive
- Sound Card and Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos® experience
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.