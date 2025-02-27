As technology evolves and allows PCs to run at even better frame rates and resolutions, Rockstar Games has unveiled a huge update for GTA 5 known as the Enhanced edition.

So, what's different about the Enhanced edition of GTA 5 on PC? Keep reading for everything there is to know.

GTA 5.

The next-gen update for GTA 5 on PC will release on 4th March 2025.

Preloading for the update has already begun, with players looking to download the huge update before it goes live.

The update is free for all PC players to download regardless of whether they downloaded the game on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The GTA 5 next-gen update contains a huge number of changes designed to enhance the original version of the game.

Notable graphical adjustments arrive in the next-gen update, including ray tracing, support for DLSS and better support for PCs capable of running GTA 5 at high resolutions and frame rates.

For those who play GTA 5 on PC with a DualSense controller, the update will fully support PlayStation's PS5 controllers along with the adaptive triggers for maximum immersion.

There's even a wealth of brand-new vehicles players can earn.

As a result of such widespread changes to GTA 5 on PC, the next-gen update has also changed the requirements needed to run the game with the update downloaded.

Here are the new minimum and recommended specs:

Minimum specs

OS : Windows 10 (latest service pack)

: Windows 10 (latest service pack) CPU: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590

Intel® Core™ i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, SSD required

105GB, SSD required Sound Card and Audio: 100 per cent DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended specs

OS : Windows 11

: Windows 11 CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

Intel® Core™ i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM

16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive Sound Card and Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos® experience

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.