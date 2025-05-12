To see just how much has changed in those 13 years, we've compared a few screenshots from GTA 5 with what we've seen so far of GTA 6.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5 graphics – How do the visuals compare?

We've put a bunch of screenshots from GTA 6 and GTA 5 side by side to see just how much better GTA 6 looks, going through character models, buildings, vehicles and environments.

Everyone already knew GTA 6 looked incredible anyway, but once you see it right next to its predecessor, it becomes clear just how big an upgrade it's set to be.

GTA 6 has much more realistic models, partly thanks to a new art style. Rockstar Games

Starting off with character models, Jason from GTA 6 looks significantly more realistic than Trevor did in GTA 5.

While there's certainly a difference in art style at play here too, it's impossible not to acknowledge just how much better the GTA 6 models look.

Taking a closer look, Jason's clothes are much sleeker, and the glisten on his face from sweat is something GTA 5 never even comes close to.

GTA 5's buildings hold up quite well. Rockstar Games

When comparing buildings, you have to give it to GTA 5 – it still holds up great in comparison to GTA 6 at a first glance.

It's when you start looking at the details that the improvement becomes clear. GTA 5 features some slightly clunky modelling on things like signs, windows and traffic lights.

In GTA 6, on the other hand, everything is modelled smoothly – there's nary a polygon out of place.

GTA 5's vehicles also look remarkably good 12 years on. Rockstar Games

When it comes to vehicles, it's a similar story – GTA 5 still looks great!

The vehicles in both screenshots have a slick, shiny finish, but GTA 6 goes one step further, with the reflections in the car's paintwork being much more impressive.

Similarly, the detailing on the car – wheels, licence plate, blemishes etc – are of a much higher quality.

Unfortunately, GTA 5's environments haven't aged particularly well. Rockstar Games

Once we leave the city and look at the environments, the graphical upgrade really becomes clear to see.

Having gone for a more realistic look in its environments, GTA 5 hasn't aged particularly well. The landscape is lumpy, and the textures certainly look like they're from 2013.

GTA 6's environment, on the other hand, offers up some of the most realistic-looking visuals we've ever seen – you would be hard-pressed to find a better example of how far graphics have progressed in the past 13 years than this.

GTA 6's water detail is absolutely astounding. Rockstar Games

Not quite as drastic as the last set of screenshots, but once again we can see just how far Rockstar has come for GTA 6.

While the texture quality of the deer and grass in the GTA 5 screenshot is by no means bad, it simply can't compare.

The reflections in the water, the puma's wet fur, the textures of each of the leaves – it's just on another level.

GTA 6 blows GTA 5 out of the water here (get it?). Rockstar Games

And on the subject of water, GTA 6 has gone all out with its underwater areas, perhaps because Florida is a bit more scuba-friendly than California.

Compared to the barren rocks and cloudy water of GTA 5, the underwater areas of GTA 6 are seemingly teeming with life.

The water is crystal clear, there's plenty of excellently modelled marine life, and the textures on the coral and marine plants are exceptionally realistic.

So, there you have it – GTA 6 looks very good, especially when you compare it with a game that came out in 2013. Who knew?

To be fair to GTA 5, in many of these examples, the surprise is less how good GTA 6 looks in comparison, and more that GTA 5 actually holds up impressively well in a number of areas.

It just goes to show quite how talented the folks at Rockstar are that GTA 5 is still competing visually with some of the games releasing today.

