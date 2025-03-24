And now, a new combination of clues has convinced eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts that something big could be happening tomorrow (Tuesday 25th March 2025).

The first clue is that the American gaming brand Game Informer, which shut down in August 2024, has suddenly started teasing a comeback on its social media accounts.

As you might have guessed, the date for that comeback is stated in the teaser video to be 25th March.

Of course, Game Informer could be posting this for any number of reasons. It could have new owners, it could be relaunching its magazine, or it could be working away on something totally unpredictable.

However, GTA 6 fans were quick to point out on Reddit that Game Informer has an incredible track record for producing Grand Theft Auto coverage full of exclusives.

If you look back through the history of Game Informer, you'll see they've runny glossy front-cover stories about GTA on a number of different occasions throughout the history of the franchise.

Game Informer has strong form on GTA exclusives! Game Informer / Rockstar

Fans won't need reminding that the GTA developers at Rockstar have become infamously more secretive as the company's stock has risen over the decades.

With that in mind, it does make a certain amount of logical sense to assume that Rockstar would prefer to team up with a brand they trust and have worked with before (rather than giving a big reveal to an untested source).

If you were GameStop (the US company that owns Game Informer and shut it down last year), one phone call from Rockstar (the makers of the most-anticipated game on the planet) would surely be enough to make you reverse last year's decision and opt to bring back Game Informer.

But that's not all! Now that the 25th March date has drawn the attention of GTA fans, a curious little detail has been spotted.

Could it be? Reddit

A couple of months ago, long before the Game Informer social posts had gone up, one mysterious Reddit user named 'ZestycloseAd6896' had posted the date '25 03 25' in a conversation about GTA 6.

They then added another comment, saying "I have been RIGHT this entire time". They joked that the whole community will soon be trying to work out who they are.

Of course, this isn't our first rodeo. The GTA 6 community is always hunting for clues, and sometimes, no matter how nicely it all seems to line up, nothing seems to come of it.

Hopefully, in this case, there is truth behind the smokescreen and we'll have some big news to report on tomorrow.

We'll watch Game Informer's social feeds like a hawk and let you know if they post anything relating to GTA 6. Watch this space!

