Developer Rockstar Games is keeping schtum about it all, following on from the game’s first trailer, which has even led people to argue about how much GTA 6 will cost.

The hotly-anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time (GTA 5) has been ripe for online debate and column inches ever since its reveal (and before it, too).

It’s a big deal and its publisher will hope to finally get it into our hands. Fortunately, we should be playing it before the end of 2025.

In an interview with Variety, Take-Two Interactive CEO (and Rockstar Games owner) Strauss Zelnick, explained that the previously announced autumn 2025 release window for GTA 6 is still on track.

"We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine," Zelnick says.

He then adds that Rockstar will reveal more about GTA 6 when it’s appropriate to do so: "And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say."

Hopefully, no delay is announced for GTA 6 and it does make its intended autumn 2025 release date window.

Zelnick’s comments above of "right now, that’s fine" tell us that it is still on track, but we all know Rockstar likes to take its time and make sure everything is perfect ahead of release.

Outside of GTA 6, Zelnick explained to Variety that we "will have a date soon" for Borderlands 4, which should be released sometime in 2025.

"All will become clear, " he adds, regarding how Borderlands 4 will fit into Take-Two’s release schedule alongside Mafia: The Old Country (in the summer) and GTA 6 in the autumn.

With all three games, Take-Two is having its "most extraordinarily exciting release schedule" Zelnick thinks it's "ever had".

It’s not just new GTA, Mafia and Borderlands for the publisher, either, in 2025, as Zelnick explained: "Because we have our annualised titles, plus all these sequels coming from 2K, plus our live services, plus Match Factory! and other titles from Zynga, plus Borderlands 4, Mafia, the list continues.

“So I’m not sure we’ve ever had a more exciting lineup. And of course, our expectations are that that’s going to be reflected in sequential growth and net bookings in Fiscal '26 and '27, as well as new records being set in both of those fiscal years.”

With the GTA 6 release window still being on track for autumn 2025, then, hopefully, we’ll learn more about its cast of voice actors, map, and what platforms it’s on soon. Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com for the latest GTA 6 news, updates and rumours.

