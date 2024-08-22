Set in the "old country" of 1900s Sicily (around the time of Godfather Part 2's prequel sections), it's a unique take on the gangster game genre.

Speaking of crime and gangsters, could this title be a contender to rival Grand Theft Auto 6?

Time will tell. For now, though, let's take a closer look at what we know Mafia: The Old Country.

At the moment, we don't have an exact release date, but we know it will come out sometime in 2025.

The developers at Hangar 13 have said more information will come in December, so we'll be sure to update this page then!

Can I pre-order Mafia: The Old Country?

Unfortunately, the game isn't available for pre-order yet.

However, you can add it to your wishlist on PlayStation and Steam.

Which consoles and platforms can play Mafia: The Old Country?

Mafia: The Old Country will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

A previous-gen release is unlikely in 2025 (we're afraid), and we doubt it'll come out on the Switch.

But who knows what will happen with Nintendo's next console? As ever, we'll update this page as soon as anything surfaces.

Mafia: The Old Country gameplay and story details

At the moment, we don't know much about Mafia: The Old Country's story, apart from the time in which it's set.

Taking us to the turn of the 20th century, it's the farthest back a Mafia title has gone (the previous games spanning the '30s to the '60s).

It dives into a similar time in history to Red Dead Redemption, so this should be interesting.

We know even less about the gameplay, because the trailer teased very little. Speaking of which...

Is there a Mafia: The Old Country trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! It was revealed at Gamescom this week.

Check it out below:

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.