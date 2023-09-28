Is it too early to expect a sequel? Perhaps, but there have been a few hints dropping around the internet that are worth investigating.

Let's have a look at when we might expect to see a Red Dead Redemption 3!

Has Red Dead Redemption 3 been confirmed?

As of the time of writing, Red Dead Redemption 3 hasn't been confirmed.

We'll update this page as soon as anything pops up - but in the meantime, let's do a little digging...

If we look at the time between Red Dead Redemptions 1 and 2, we see the unfortunately large distance of eight years.

So, if we base our judgement on that, we won't see a Red Dead Redemption 3 until 2026 at the earliest.

However, there have been a few hints and teases from Rockstar Games that mean we'll certainly be back hunting bounties on horseback at some point.

At the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference last year, Rockstar's CEO Strauss Zelnick seemed quite confident that there will be another Red Dead.

"The new Bond film, that was great," he said. "You would like every franchise to be James Bond. There are precious few entertainment franchises of any sort that fall into that category, but they do exist... I think Red Dead is one of them."

However, he added that "annualising non-sports titles runs the risk of burning out the intellectual property, even if it's good".

"So we take the time to make something we think is incredibly phenomenal, and we also rest titles intentionally so that there's pent-up demand for that title, so it's a special event," Zelnick continued.

This makes sense - we weren't expecting Red Dead Redemption to get the FIFA treatment with a release every year.

But it is a shame that there's such a huge gap between titles these days, when once upon a time we could expect a new GTA every couple of years.

As soon as anything Red Dead Redemption 3 gets announced, we'll let you know right here!

