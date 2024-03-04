That trailer was set to the soundtrack of Tom Petty’s iconic Love is a Long Road, and it treated fans to a glimpse of the sun kissed streets of modern day Vice City, 16 years after we last visited it in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

We also saw Lucia, the first female protagonist in the franchise’s 3D era, which began with 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III.

Since then, rumours have flown around the internet as fans count down the days until Grand Theft Auto VI is released.

However, recent speculation has mounted about a song that might be on the soundtrack for the game, so let’s take a closer look at what could be in store.

Why are people talking about GTA 6 trailer 2? Song rumours explained

Speculation has grown in the last few days that the song Ring My Bell by Anita Ward could be featured on the soundtrack or in a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

This came after a logo for the game appeared as a cover picture on the artist’s Spotify page, as highlighted by Reddit user AlilBitTall.

Ring My Bell is the track that Ward is most known for - and it even featured in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the radio station K-Jah, although this was a cover by a band called Blood Sisters.

According to GameRant, this has caused many fans to assume it will appear in Grand Theft Auto VI, as it is a track synonymous with the ‘80s, the decade in which 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was set.

However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, a Grand Theft Auto fan page called Project Vice uploaded a statement released by Ward via her Spotify page that denied the rumours.

It stated: "All rumours and predictions about the song are unfounded."

She went on to add that no official agreements are currently in place for Ring My Bell to feature in Grand Theft Auto VI, but that did not mean it could not in the future.

When could GTA 6 trailer 2 release? Our best guess

Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed when the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI will drop, but our best guess would be towards the latter part of 2024.

The developer has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025. We recently predicted that it could be around September or October 2025.

In the meantime, here is the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

