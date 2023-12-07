Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been released with a pretty epic trailer, we can't wait to return to Vice City in next-gen graphics and rampage like it's 2002.

It looks just as anarchic and violent as every entry before, so we imagine it'll be another 18-rated, adults only affair.

Or will it? There have been a few rumours circling the internet that might suggest otherwise, but is there anything to them? Let's take a deep dive on the GTA 6 age rating.

GTA 6 age rating explained: Which age rating does it have?

It's almost a tradition with Grand Theft Auto games that they'll be an ultra violent affair. Along with its themes of crime and gang violence, it also gives us the opportunity to go on a rampage like that of Michael Douglas in Falling Down.

So, we can be certain it's going to carry an 18 certificate, right? Let's take a closer look.

Well, a couple of months ago, the Australian rating board supposedly listed the game as 15+.

This surprised everyone, because that would make GTA 6 the first in the series not to be given the highest possible rating. It would also mean the title would take a huge U-turn in its themes and content.

However, this rating soon turned out to be fake. It wasn't put up by Rockstar, but by an imitation account.

At the time of writing, we don't know what the rating for GTA 6 will be.

The trailer opens with a "may contain content inappropriate for children" warning from ESRB, but no age rating for the game itself.

We'll update this page as soon as we know for sure what the rating is. However, we're almost certain it's not going to be family friendly.

