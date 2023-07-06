It’s worth noting that not every week is blessed with actual new content. A lot of the time these weekly updates give us new car dealership rotations, challenges, events, 2x GTA$ and discounts.

Following the bumper 4th of July celebrations last week, the latest update is a quieter one - but is still packed with new challenges and more.

Read on to find out when the GTA Online weekly update is live in the UK this week and to see what’s changed with the latest patch notes.

The GTA Online weekly update hits UK shores every Thursday at 9am.

This week (6th July) was no different and you should have access to the game’s latest update right now. There’s always something new to look forward to in this massive online game.

This means that the next GTA Online weekly update should go live on Thursday 13th July at 9am, then the 20th, 27th, 3rd August, and so on and so forth.

In the latest GTA Online weekly update patch notes, you’ll find new weekly challenges to complete, the continuing San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event, new bonuses, discounts and more.

Following on from the Independence Day update last week was always going to be a tough ask, so it’s no surprise that we’ve been given a smaller and quieter patch this time around.

Don’t worry, though! There’s still plenty to be getting on with, even if there is no new content.

The full list of GTA Online weekly update patch notes (6th July) is below, courtesy of the GTA Online subreddit:

Weekly Challenges:

Dewbauchee Vagner Podium Vehicle

Prize Ride Challenge Street Race Series - come first three days in a row

Up-n-Atom Time Trial

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only

Textile City HSW Time Trial

Karin S95 Premium Test Ride

Luxury Autos and Deluxe Motorsports Showroom:

Luxury Autos: Lampadati Tigon and Enus Stafford have been removed

Deluxe Motorsports: Vapid Hustler, Ocelot Swinger, Lampadati Michelli GT, Albany Hermes, and Dewbauchee JB700 have all been removed



Continuing San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event

Ends 12th July

Unlock the Hinterland Bomber Jacket: Buy or own the Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster upgrades for the Mammoth Avenger

Unlock the LS Pounders Cap: Sell GTA$500,000 of Smuggler Cargo goods

Unlock the Mammoth Avenger Blue and Green Camo livery: Complete all Project Overthrow Missions

Unlock the V65 Molotok Conveyor livery: Complete all LSA Operations



Bonuses

Earn 2x GTA$ and RP on the following: Project Overthrow Missions LSA Operations Security Contracts Air races



Discounts

50 per cent off: Rooster McCraw’s Smuggler Cargo Goods Delivery

40 per cent off: Agency Properties (including modifications and upgrades) Avenger Weapon Workshop and Vehicle Workshop upgrades

30 per cent off: Buckingham SuperVolito Titan RM-10 Bombushka



