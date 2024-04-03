Only available to GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the subscription service also provides classic Rockstar games to play at no additional cost, with LA Noire and Bully both confirmed to be launching sometime in 2024.

Read on to find out what GTA Plus is (and how much it costs), and to see the list of its current rewards.

What is GTA Plus?

GTA Plus is a premium subscription service that primarily rewards subscribers with in-game bonuses for use in GTA Online. This includes extra GTA dollars, new vehicles, discounts and more every month.

The service is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and costs £4.99 a month.

Here is the full list of standard monthly rewards for GTA Plus subscribers:

Monthly deposit of GTA$500,000

Exclusive Taxi Services

The Gun Van

Access to claim vehicle-related benefits, such as test drives, discounts and early access to new releases, or bonus vehicles

Free vehicle requests

Access to claim property-related benefits, including discounts and add-ons, or bonus properties

The Vinewood Club – rotating list of discounted premium vehicles and 100 more personal vehicle storage slots at The Vinewood Club Garage in Downtown Los Santos

Free CEO/VIP abilities

Outfits, liveries and other cosmetic items

GTA$ and RP accelerator bonuses, as well as discounts on items

Access to Member-only Shark Cards for even greater value

Not only does GTA Plus give you in-game rewards for GTA Online, but it also includes a rotating list of full games to play at no extra cost.

Naturally, the other games are all Rockstar titles, with four available to download and play right now: Red Dead Redemption, GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

There are plenty of benefits to the service, with new items available for members going live every month, all detailed on the official Rockstar Games website.

What are the April rewards for GTA Plus?

GTA.

The full list of April rewards for GTA Plus is yet to be confirmed, but from April through to August 2024, every GTA Plus subscriber will receive a bonus GTA$1,000,000 on top of the standard GTA$500,000 every month.

Later on in the year, GTA Plus members can expect the arrivals of both LA Noire and Bully to the growing Rockstar classics library, which already includes Red Dead Redemption (with Undead Nightmare), GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

The current list of monthly GTA Plus rewards (available up until 3rd April) is as follows:

Pfister 811 supercar

Burgundy/Green Flip Chameleon Paint

Dark Green Peal Chameleon Paint

St Patrick’s Day Jacket and Pants

Graffiti Jean Jacket and Jeans

The current list of monthly Vinewood Car Club showroom discounts for GTA Plus members:

Free Pfister 811

Following vehicles are all 20 per cent off: Declasse Impaler SZ Canis Terminus Gallivanter Baller ST-D Bravado Brioso R/A Imponte Arbiter GT Imponte Deluxo Ocelot Stromberg Principe Deveste Eight



We’ll update this list when the next batch of GTA monthly rewards go live.

