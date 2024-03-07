Hopefully, GTA 6 Online will have an equally long tail to it to keep us coming back to Vice City and Leonida for many years to come.

But in the here and now, if you’re strapped for cash and need to buy equipment ahead of the new heist, check out our guide on how to make money in GTA Online.

If you run out of things to do in multiplayer, you can always try out some GTA 5 cheats and mods to get silly in San Andreas.

More like this

There’s barely any time before the heist begins though so read on!

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Heist. Rockstar Games, 2K Games

The GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Heist will be available from the Thursday 7th March 2024.

That leaves very little time to get yourself ready, so make sure you’ve got your gamer snacks lined up before undertaking the heist.

It also feels bittersweet having such a solid date for something GTA related knowing that GTA 6 is still some time away.

One day, we’ll be able to bring you the good news, but until then, at least we’ve got new fun heists to try out as consolation!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the UK launch time for the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Heist?

The UK launch time for the GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Heist is 3PM GMT on 7th March 2024.

If you’ve got your Steam Deck with you, you could jump in at the tail end of school or work if you don’t have the day off, but we at RadioTimes.com cannot take responsibility if you get caught and reprimanded.

Otherwise, it will be ready for you when you get home. Speaking of, if you work from home, then just be discreet about it! At least mute your microphone if you have Radio Los Santos blaring in the background. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

As you might’ve guessed, the new heist takes place on the Cluckin’ Bell factory farm and you can get a glimpse of what to expect in the trailer above.

In its press release, Rockstar sets the scene: “You’ve already received a call from former Diamond Casino head of security turned LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger — now you’ll have the opportunity to work together in an unorthodox but profitable collaboration to take down a new cartel running a large-scale operation out of the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay.”

Vincent has uncovered a cabal of corrupt LSPD cops working with this new Cartel and is using the factory farm as a front for their nefarious activities.

Having access to police equipment, you’ll be able to take the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement Vehicle out for a spin as well as getting your paws on extra equipment.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.