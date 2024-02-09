And, to be perfectly honest, we had a hard time deciphering which was which at times – a true testament once again to Rockstar’s graphical chops.

You can see the first episode in how he went about recreating the GTA 6 trailer just below.

Yet while this offers us a peek behind the curtains of how they went about doing it, the side-by-side comparison posted to X (formerly Twitter) is the real showstopper.

More like this

It wasn’t just us that was fooled; fans on the GTA 6 subreddit, who you would think could spot a copy a mile away, were left scratching their heads, too.

One post features a video with direct comparisons, and Redditor u/BLANKTWGOK remarked: "This maybe was the first time I thank [OP] for adding which is [real life] and which is [the] trailer."

Another Redditor, u/ZBR_Rage, poked fun at the fact that the real GTA 6 trailer looks more visually appealing, owing to the saturated colours that pop out, by saying: "Raytracing switched off in the real one." Saying a video game looks better than real life is no small praise.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back on YouTube, user @axeldelessert2525 (machine translated by Google Translate) shared much of the same sentiment, saying: "It's phenomenal to see that what Rockstar has created is almost identical to reality and it's even BETTER than IRL!

"And yet we only saw a trailer, I can't even imagine the size and density that the complete map will have with the game in hand. I'm so looking forward to next year exploring Leonida State in depth."

Particularly convincing are the opening shots of the beach, an aerial view of Miami at night and a cruising boat (as a stand-in for a speed boat) passing the South Florida Container Terminal with a large container cargo ship docked.

This isn’t the first time that CYRILmp4 has taken to recreating shots from Grand Theft Auto, as they have given GTA V the same treatment multiple times.

What makes this different, though, is just how astonishingly good GTA 6 looks, making for far fewer instances of the 'uncanny valley'.

CYRILmp4 isn’t quite finished yet either, as he promises in a follow-up episode that they will be exploring the Everglades that make up much of the real-life Florida and fictional Leonida, and teases the viewer with some shots of an airboat making its way through the swamps, with alligators and even a lonesome flamingo.

We can’t wait for the full project, as the Herculean effort of recreating it all has only made us appreciate GTA 6 all the more.

February 2024 games

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.