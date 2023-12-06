That surely means a huge graphical leap between Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6, then?

Well, not necessarily. There are a few things we need to take into account (including the aforementioned ports). Read on for how the GTA 6 graphics compare to GTA 5.

GTA 6 graphics: How do they compare to GTA 5?

Let's not forget that while Grand Theft Auto has technically skipped the eighth generation of consoles, this only applies when we look at GTA 5 at launch. The fifth in the series has since been ported to PS4 and Xbox One, and has been given the remaster treatment.

So, GTA 5 running on previous-gen hardware looks far more polished than it did back in 2013.

YouTuber GRIZZLY BEAR has made a video comparing the San Andreas of GTA 5 with what we saw of Vice City in the GTA 6 trailer. Check out the video below:

The video shows, if anything, how well the PS4 port of GTA 5 holds up in 2023. Even with direct comparisons to the GTA 6 trailer, it still looks great.

However, the superiority of the newer game is pretty evident. Whether it's the details of the people on the beach, or the wildlife in the swamps, Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to take things a lot further with the PS5 and Xbox Series.

How have people reacted to the GTA 6 graphics?

As discourse about the new trailer has become ubiquitous across the online sphere, talk about the graphics is bound to be a prominent talking point. And, as we expected, it's ranging from high praise to jeering derision.

Check out the video from YouTuber Savix Clips below:

He's so impressed by the visuals, saying "this is in-game graphics!" in disbelief.

However, there are some complaints from people (especially from users on Reddit) who are less than happy with the trailer.

Take this comment from user Educational_Duck_717, for example, who said: "I'm kind of disappointed. The graphics are very similar to RDR2 and TLOU2 which are old gen games. I expected way more."

They seem, however, in the proverbial vocal minority.

We reckon the game looks incredible, and we can't wait for another trailer!

