Regardless of who she may or may not be, one thing we have learned is that the character rendering is even better than what we saw in Red Dead Redemption 2, and makes for interesting comparisons between GTA 6 and GTA 5’s graphics.

Combined with the beautifully realised GTA 6 map, it's sure to be visually impressive.

Other than this mysterious "bikini girl", many (including us) are scrambling to deduce the actors behind Lucia and her partner, what GTA 6 Online might look like, when we might see GTA 6 on PC, a potential hidden meaning in the trailer song and what the GTA 6 price might be.

With all that said, we’ll try our best to see if the theory is beyond belief by separating fact and fiction.

GTA 6 bikini girl theory explained

GTA 6. Rockstar

The GTA 6 bikini girl is theorised to be Lucia due to moles and freckles lining up between them, as can be seen in a Reddit post courtesy of the very dedicated Redditor u/KryperExpress.

It’s certainly a compelling theory. However, there are a few discrepancies, such as the different eye colours - though this is something easily solved by coloured contact lenses, a go-to for those going undercover.

Others are also pointing out the different hair textures, but it would appear the existence of hair products and wigs might be lost on some.

There is also the possibility of makeup being used. It is present in GTA Online, so there’s no doubt it will be in GTA 6, too, which means Lucia could end up appearing very different in missions across the game.

There is every possibility that they could be the same person, a relative or it could just be a coincidence - but the latter isn’t something Rockstar is known for.

What does this mean for GTA 6?

GTA 6. Rockstar Games

There are a number of things this could mean for GTA 6, with the most basic being that we could have even greater player customisation than before.

In the past, this was just limited to hairstyles, clothes and physique in the single-player component of the game.

It could also relate to a mission in the game where Lucia needs to fit in with a glamorous social circle for some sort of heist. Perhaps Lucia loses herself in this world and it drives a wedge between her and her partner, rumoured to be called Jason?

Perhaps it may simply be Lucia living her best life after making lots of money, as characters typically do in Grand Theft Auto, but that doesn’t quite explain why she would want to change her eye colour (other than purely for cosmetic reasons).

