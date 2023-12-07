As of the time of writing, Rockstar has yet to formally announce which voice actors are portraying some of the characters we were introduced to in the first GTA 6 trailer.

Well, we're all aware of how secretive the developers can be. That hasn't stopped people from speculating endlessly across social media, though - and, to be fair, there are a few interesting names that could fit the bill.

Mainly, we want to discuss the two main protagonists and who we think Rockstar could pick to lead the next Grand Theft Auto.

We'll also round up some of the latest rumours and theories surrounding the GTA 6 voice actors. Head below to get started.

Who are the GTA 6 voice actors? Rumours explained

Lucia

Lucia in GTA 6. Rockstar Games

Many people are speculating that the first female protagonist in a GTA since the '90s is being voiced by Alexandra C Echavarri.

This has stemmed from the actor's IMDb page which, according to reports, originally listed a GTA 6 credit (via X) before then later being removed.

However, the Puerto Rican/Cuban actress confirmed in an Instagram post that she voiced Lupe in GTA Online, and will not appear in GTA 6. Even still, some are not convinced that she isn't voicing Lucia.

Another name that is doing the rounds is Leslie Lluvet. However, the actor came out to deny any involvement earlier this year in an Instagram story (via IGN) after being questioned by fans.

This leaves us with little to go with at the minute, with the chances of it being an up-and-comer entirely possible considering Rockstar's hiring history.

The one pick we've seen that we think might have some merit (again, pure speculation) is Natalie Morales, who was born in Miami, Florida, and is of Cuban descent.

The actor has appeared in Parks and Recreation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Battle of the Sexes and directed Plan B in 2021 for Hulu.

Male protagonist

GTA 6. Rockstar Games

We don't even officially know the male protagonist's name (though everyone is convinced it's Jason) at this point.

That said, the most common name surrounding the voice is Troy Baker, best known as Joel in The Last of Us. If you do listen to the character's "Trust" line at the end of the GTA 6 trailer, it's easy to connect the dots. We've not heard anything from Baker since the trailer dropped either.

Stephanie

GTA 6. Rockstar Games

Stephanie is the prison warden seen speaking to Lucia at the beginning of the GTA 6 trailer. We know this as a nameplate is positioned on her desk. Chances are this is a small role, and the actor's voice won't be announced until near to the game's release.

Who has appeared in GTA before? Famous faces and iconic voices

Here's a selection of previous voice actors from in and out of Hollywood who have voiced major roles in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Ned Luke as Michael Townley/De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5

Michael in GTA V. Rockstar Games

Ned Luke has also appeared in Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Steven Ogg as Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto 5

Trevor in GTA V. Rockstar Games

Steven Ogg has also appeared in The Walking Dead and Westworld.

Shawn Fonteno as Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5

Franklin in GTA V. Rockstar Games

Shawn Fonteno has appeared in projects such as The Wash and Watch Dogs.

Michael Hollick as Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4

Niko Bellic in GTA 4. Rockstar Games

Michael Hollick has appeared in shows such as Law & Order and Hawaii Five-0.

Jason Zumwalt as Roman Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4

Roman Bellic in GTA 4. Rockstar Games

Jason Zumwalt has has also appeared in projects such as Flock of Dudes.

Christopher Bellard as Carl "CJ" Johnson in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

CJ in San Andreas. Rockstar Games

Christopher Bellard, also known as Young Maylay, is a rapper and record producer.

Samuel L Jackson as Frank Tenpenny in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA San Andreas. Rockstar Games

Samuel L Jackson has been in films such as Pulp Fiction, The Avengers and Django Unchained.

Ray Liotta as Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA Vice City.

The late Ray Liotta appeared in films such as Goodfellas, Field of Dreams and Hannibal.

It's worth noting that voice acting was not introduced until Grand Theft Auto 3, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City being the first to give its protagonist a voice.

Once we have more details regarding the GTA 6 actors, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for launch in 2025 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.