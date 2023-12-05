In fact, there's a Winter DLC coming up that promises to prove GTA V still has plenty to give. Let's take a closer look at it...

At the moment, Rockstar hasn't officially given us the Winter DLC release date, but we reckon it'll drop on 12th December 2023.

This is because the weekly events refresh that was supposed to occur this week on Thursday 7th December has been extended to Tuesday next week.

Of course, this isn't certain, but it seems to indicate something big is coming to GTA Online. We'll update this page as soon as we know for sure!

What do we know about the GTA Online Winter DLC?

So, what can we expect from the new festive DLC? Well, we know that you'll now have the option to own a salvage yard business - so if you're low on funds, this dodgy-looking firm might be an interesting new means of gaining coin.

We're actually surprised it's taken this long for a vehicle-focused game to give us the option to sell car parts.

On the subject of vehicles, there'll be more races and new cars and bikes. Also, the ability to purchase other players' vehicles will be available to those on previous-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and PC.

Plus, on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, you'll come across wildlife in southern San Andreas - so mind that deer on the pavement.

While we know that there'll be new "holiday modes", too, they haven't been announced yet. We'll update this page as soon as they are!

