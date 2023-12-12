We don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but one look at the GTA 6 map and the graphical leap from GTA 5 to GTA 6 should tell you everything you need to know, not to mention the stunning rendering bringing protagonist Lucia – who may also be the trailer's 'bikini girl' – to life.

Fortunately, while the game may be a huge leap forward, the GTA 6 price shouldn’t be – despite the enormous GTA 6 development budget – so your bank account is safe.

Unless, of course, you spend all your money on items in GTA 6 Online or buy GTA 6 on PC as well as on console, that is.

But no matter, there’s still a good while yet before GTA 6 comes out, so you can start saving your pennies if you think an Xbox or PS5 is worth it.

It also provides ample opportunity to figure out who makes up the GTA 6 voice cast, and to listen to the Tom Petty trailer song on repeat - as it’s been stuck in our heads since the trailer dropped.

You might even become old enough to play GTA 6, too, by the time it's here!

But that’s quite enough from us! Read on to see what fate awaits.

Will GTA 6 be on PS4 and Xbox One? Next-gen launch explained

No, GTA 6 will not be on PS4 or Xbox One.

By the time Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, these consoles will be of a 12-year vintage.

They would be woefully unequipped for the next-gen (or current-gen, for that matter) features shown off in the GTA 6 trailer, especially on the CPU side.

With such densely packed open worlds, the CPU has to keep track of potentially hundreds of people and cars, weather simulations and a whole host of other jobs. The CPUs present on the last-gen machines simply aren't up to the task.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be five years old themselves by the time GTA 6 hits shelves, and the game will no doubt push those consoles to their absolute limits. Perhaps the best experience may be had on the long-rumoured PS5 Pro.

But no worries, if you haven’t made the leap to the latest consoles, there’s still GTA 5 and GTA Online to keep us entertained for years to come on Xbox One and PS4, as well as Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

The original Red Dead Redemption recently saw a PS4 and Switch version, too, for more Rockstar cowboy goodness.

It’s not just Rockstar making these types of games, though. Check out all the games like GTA you can play right now on both last- and current-gen consoles.

