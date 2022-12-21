2023 will almost certainly be the year that we hear lots about it, but we could still be years away from a release, so you would be better off trying out one of the many other games that could help fill the GTA void.

It has been almost 10 years and *checks notes* about 473 remasters since we were first given the opportunity to play GTA 5, and yet here we are without even a slither of officially released footage from the hugely anticipated GTA 6 .

So with that in mind, here are 11 alternatives to Grand Theft Auto that may help make the wait a little easier.

11 Games like GTA

Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Stadia

While CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 was a bit of a disaster at release, time has been very kind to it and we now have the sprawling sci-fi game that we were promised. And what a game it is too. Gorgeous to look at, a ton of fun to play (even if combat is a tad frustrating) and a brilliantly engaging story. Now's the time to play, so immerse yourself in Night City today!

The Mafia Trilogy

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

There are things to like about all the Mafia games and each of them will provide some enjoyment for fans of GTA. However, the second is the best of the bunch in our eyes, with the third being a game that fell short thanks to being way too repetitive. Play the second, though. It's a fantastic game. Here's hoping the upcoming Mafia 4 will be worth shouting about, as well.

The Red Dead Redemption series

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation (and the second game is on PC and Stadia)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a more obvious choice given the fact that it's newer, looks way better, and has a similar multiplayer offering to GTA Online. But that game is too obsessed with realism to be as enjoyable as its predecessor, and that is easily the better of the two games in our minds. Red Dead Redemption was the defining game of an era, and we think that GTA fans will really get a kick out of it (if they haven't already had the pleasure).

More like this

Sleeping Dogs

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

At the time of release, this was a game that loads of us were talking about - and for very good reason. Taking on the triads was so much fun with a combat system that was mesmerising to watch in action. We still hold out hope that a Sleeping Dogs 2 will eventually materialise at some point.

Payday 2

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Crime is at the forefront of the action in GTA, and it very much is here in the Payday universe, too. The goal with Payday 2 is to pull off many heists while working as a team to do so. It's fun, tense, sometimes tricky, and it's a game we keep coming back to.

Saints Row: The Third

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Yes, there was a Saints Row remake released this year, but the third game is still our go-to when we need some Saints Row carnage. It's just so much fun from start to finish, and we highly recommend the frankly bonkers fourth game, too.

Watch Dogs Legion

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

If you played the original Watch Dogs game and decided the franchise wasn't for you, we don't blame you. Happily, the sequel was an improvement in every sense of the word and it was one of our favourite games of the year - and then the third came along and it was even better. Check out this game for a hi-tech twist on the GTA formula.

Far Cry 6

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

The Far Cry series is losing the love of fans, and the sixth entry did little to change that, but we really enjoyed our time with Far Cry 6 and will stick our necks out to say that there is a lot to love abut it. As usual with the franchise, the voice acting talent is amazing, but the story is great here, too. Some changes in the seventh wouldn't go amiss, though.

LA Noire

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Whereas GTA focuses on the criminals, LA Noire gives a look at the detectives on the other side of it. LA Noire is a very story heavy game with some fantastic talent involved and, if we are being honest, it probably deserves to be spoken about far more than it is.

Mad Max

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Other than committing the cardinal sin of odd digit achievement numbers on the Xbox, Mad Max is a way better game than you may have expected. Sure, it is a bit repetitive at times, but this really does feel like you are part of the Mad Max universe and we do feel the urge to revisit it from time to time. It's a fun open world to cause chaos in.

Bully

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

An oldie but a goodie, and another from Rockstar here. Bully sticks you in a boarding school and you get up to all sorts of trouble while you are there, while trying your best to lead the pack against the various cliques that have formed. It does, unsurprisingly, feel dated now, but Bully is still a blast to play. Rumours about a sequel crop up from time to time as well, so it's well worth checking this franchise out.

