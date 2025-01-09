Below, we’ll cover what we can expect from GTA 6 in 2025, considering that it will hopefully be released this year.

However, it wouldn’t be unlike Rockstar to delay it until the game is as close to perfection as possible, meaning it might be next year.

The information is still relatively light, but we will review some of what we know so far and fill the rest of the gaps with predictions, using previous releases as a basis.

What we can expect from GTA 6 this year

GTA 6. Rockstar Games

Whether we get the game this year or not, there will undoubtedly be plenty to dive into at some point, as it’s been over a year since we last saw anything from GTA 6.

Here’s what we think will occur over the next 12 months.

The most logical next step in the release schedule, before we explore Vice City ourselves, would be to get a second trailer with a more specific release date.

The first trailer gave insight into what we can expect from the city and the two main characters.

Still, it was light on specifics, so the second trailer could showcase more characters and offer more information on the narrative.

Unfortunately, due to how popular the game will no doubt be, Rockstar can essentially do what it wants, not needing to follow patterns of the past, so we will have to wait and see.

Cast news, soundtrack and more

There will likely be a third trailer, too, which will be much closer to release by that point; we should have a better idea of who is playing some of the main characters, which is still unknown.

Another aspect of the GTA games is the music on radio stations you can tune into while driving around the city.

All the previous games featured some absolute bangers, and GTA 6 should be no different; if they want to build excitement effectively, teasing the music coming will be a great way to do so without giving too much away.

GTA Online announcement

GTA Online. Rockstar

Eventually, there will also be an announcement about the online mode, which will no doubt be arriving.

Suppose it follows a similar pattern to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. In that case, the online will be released later, giving the developers more time to work on the mode and giving players plenty of time to see as much of the story as possible.

GTA Online was such a success with GTA 6 that there’s no way we won’t get a new version alongside GTA 6. However, we’re in uncharted territory with how this will be approached.

As long as the load times are shorter, that would be great.

Full release… Hopefully

Then, hopefully, the game will be released. It looks set to come in the autumn of this year, but there’s still no release date.

This will likely be one of the biggest game releases ever. The cultural impact will be borderline unprecedented, dominating social media, the news and everything in between.

Few pieces of media will be as fully encompassing as this, and it will be interesting to see the footprint it leaves behind, even if you’re not planning on playing the game.

