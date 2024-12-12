There are many different Brick Life Jobs to try out, each one offering a new experience in Brick Bay. You can make bubble tea, you can deliver parcels, and you can be a Fortune Teller.

Somehow, there’s even a Job that lets you prank other city-goers. You scoundrel.

Don’t like your Job in Brick Life and want to try out a new profession? Sure thing. You can try as many Jobs as you like.

Keep reading to find the full list of LEGO Fortnite Brick Life Jobs and what each one entails. Skip to the end of the page to find out how to change Jobs in Brick Life.

All Jobs in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

The following 14 jobs are currently available in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life:

Academy Professor

Academy Student

Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista

Cat Café Barista

Cinema Usher

Courier

Durrr Burger Line Cook

Fortune Teller

Personal Trainer

Scoundrel

Security Officer

Stable Hand

Sushi Chef

Tour Guide

These are all the Jobs we've found as of the time of writing. Check back later to see additional Jobs that become available in LEGO Fortnite's Brick Life.

Some buildings such as the Arcade are closed, so we expect Jobs will open up for these in the future.

Jobs will reward you with Cash for every task completed - usually 500.

Below, you'll find a brief overview of some of the Jobs, and some of the tasks available.

Academy Professor

As a professor, your job will be to teach lessons within the Mourndale Academy.

You can start this Job by speaking to Raven in the Headmaster's Office at the Mourndale Academy.

Academy Student

Not confident you can pull off the Professor Job? No worries, you can also be an Academy Student by speaking to Isabelle in the Classroom at Mourndale Academy.

Your job here will be giving presentations at blackboards or podiums.

Banker

Your job as a Banker will be to deliver a Sack O' Cash to NPCs.

To start this Job, speak to Marigold in the Vaulted Value Propositions bank.

Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista

As you'd expect with this Job, your tasks will be to make the Bobom Milk Tea and serve it.

Start this Job by speaking to Helsie in the Bobom Milk Tea.

Cat Café Barista

When working at the Cat Café, you'll be serving tea or coffee to customers, and refilling the cat food bowls.

To become a Barista, you'll need to speak to Summer Skye at the Cozy Paws Café.

Cinema Usher

Once you have the Cinema Usher Job, your role will be to serve drinks onto counters at the cinema, or to hand out movie tickets.

You can receive this Job by talking to Kernel Poppy at the Watch-o-Plex.

Courier

The Courier Job has you delivering parcels to other residents and NPCs.

To start this Job, speak to Sizzle Sgt at the Dispatch Center in the north-west of the map.

Durrr Burger Line Cook

One of your jobs as a Line Cook will be to serve Durrr Burger food to customers or placing it on a counter.

To start this Job, head to the Durr Burger and speak to the Beef Boss.

Fortune Teller

To become a Fortune Teller, go to Phaedra's Fortunes and speak to Phaedra.

Here, your role will be to read fortunes.

Personal Trainer

The Personal Trainer Job will task you with using any piece of gym equipment or cleaning the Gym equipment.

Go to MeowSwole's Gym and speak to Meowscles to get hired.

Scoundrel

Prank fellow city-goers.

Security Officer

Make sure crime doesn’t pay.

Go to the Vaulted Value Propositions' lower floor and speak to Flatfoot to get hired.

Your job will be to use a Megaphone or flash your Badge to make your presence known that Security is around!

Sushi Chef

The Sushi Chef role will have you crafting and serving sushi to restaurant goers.

Head on over to the RoboRoll Sushi restaurant and speak to either Kit or Kat to become a Sushi Chef.

Stable Hand

The Stable Hand Job takes place at The Trot Lot. Speak to Roan to get hired.

Here, your jobs will be to refill feeds or water troughs, and feed the horses.

Tour Guide

The Tour Guide Job has you travel a specific distance around Brick Bay.

To start this Job, you will need to speak to Budge. You can find by the Main Square in front of Harmonious Hall.

How to change Jobs in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

You can change your Job in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life whenever you like. There’s no need to interview and you don’t need to hand in your notice.

Simply walk up to an NPC in one of the businesses and select 'Hire Me!' to be given a new Job. They will then text you on your phone when they have a task available.

If you want to quit this Job, walk up to them and select 'I need a break!' to become a Citizen again.

Businesses across Brick Bay will send out calls for help on occasion, too. These calls for help can be found on your in-game Phone in the Jobs tab.

Here, you will find Trending Jobs between the in-game hours of 9am and 5pm.

