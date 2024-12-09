The release date of GTA 6 is just about the most sought-after piece of gaming news going, with developer Rockstar remaining tight-lipped on the whole thing.

Rumours swirl for just about everything to do with the upcoming game, not just about when its release date is.

One thing everyone wants to know is when we’ll see the second GTA 6 trailer. Based on the fact it’s been about a year since the game’s first trailer, people are speculating that we could see trailer 2 any day now.

This GTA 6/LEGO Fortnite crossover tease has happened just as everyone’s hoping for the second trailer to drop. Epic Games knows what it’s doing.

Check out the post from the official LEGO Fortnite X (formerly known as Twitter) account below to see the tease for yourself:

If you’re familiar with GTA 6 at all, you’ll know that image is parodying the key artwork of the two main characters from Rockstar’s game. That purple shading, the beach, the buildings, the trees – all very GTA.

Unfortunately, there is no official word on a crossover from either Epic Games or Rockstar. All we have to go on is the teaser image above and the words of the post: "Ah bricks here we go again…"

As you’d expect, the post has driven X users wild.

User FitzyLeakz said what everyone’s thinking: "GTA 6 IN FORTNITE BEFORE GTA 6 WHAT"

Others have asked if Epic Games is teasing GTA 6 trailer 2:

The official LEGO account has joined in the teasing fun, commenting: "Just make sure your 6-stud getaway vehicle is road-ready!"

In terms of what the post is actually teasing, it’s likely that it isn’t GTA 6 or a crossover – it’s for a new LEGO Fortnite game mode codenamed 'Sprout'.

Reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted on X about upcoming additions, and said: "In 2024 we’re getting three new permanent game modes." One of these is Sprout, a new LEGO Fortnite mode.

Given this LEGO Fortnite game mode is due out in 2024 and we’re now in December, expect a reveal sometime soon – the timing of this GTA 6 social media post could well be pointing towards the new mode, and is simply parodying Rockstar’s game.

Whatever it turns out to be, we'll be sure to cover it. Stay with us here at RadioTimes.com for all things LEGO Fortnite and GTA 6.

