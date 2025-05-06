In Vice City, released in 2002 (imagine getting a GTA every few years…) and set in 1986, we learn more about Phil Cassidy and how he ended up losing his arm.

Fast forward to Trailer 2, we see a very familiar-looking face during an advert for Phil’s Ammu-Nation, a gunshop commonly found in GTA games.

There is a crucial difference, however, the character who looks a lot like Phil has both arms intact, and it's hard to hear if actor Gary Busey has reprised the role or if we have an entirely new voice actor for GTA 6.

We actually know next to nothing about the cast, with little more than fan speculation to go on for even the most prominent characters in the game.

This puts some cold water on the theory, but something to note is that there are multiplayer GTA timelines, the 2D, 3D and HD universes.

Phil Cassidy featured exclusively in the 3D universe, and it’s not beyond reason to think that Rockstar may have retconned some aspects of those games’ storylines as Vice City makes the jump to the HD universe seeing as they are over two decades old.

Perhaps Phil has very strong genetics and has a son who looks very similar, or it might be that there is a certain Leonidian gun-toting phenotype.

We’ve still got a ways to go before we find out more, however, as GTA 6 was recently delayed all the way until May 2026.

For those of us wanting to play it on PC, it may be time to start saving up for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console as otherwise we might not get to play it until 2027 or 2028…

