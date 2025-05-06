While we've all now heard their voices, developer Rockstar Games has kept entirely silent as to the names behind the faces, and may do so until the GTA 6 release date.

For several months now, many fans have settled on Puerto Rican actress Manni L Perez being the voice of Lucia in GTA 6.

Not only do her and Lucia sound similar, but many fans have pointed out that Lucia's in-game model even somewhat resembles the real-life Perez.

But while the identity of Lucia's voice actor has been wrapped up for some time in the eyes of many, the same certainly cannot be said for her partner, Jason Duval.

Trailer 2 gave us much more audio of Jason's in-game voice, and fans are immediately split as to who they think it could be.

Many prominent names have already been thrown about, such as Gregory Connors, Jake Silbermann, Roger Craig Smith, and even Troy Baker from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The frontrunner for many, however, appears to be Dylan Rourke, best known for his appearances in Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, Bury The Bride and more.

Like Lucia, fans have long been linking Rourke to the role because of his similarities to Jason's in-game character.

As well as the physical and vocal similarities, many fans have also pointed out that his CV includes an as-yet-unknown mocap role, is followed by Manni L Perez on social media, and made his catalogue of Vimeo videos private following an alleged leak stating that he was Jason's voice actor.

This is all incredibly circumstantial evidence, but unfortunately, that's about as much as anyone has right now.

But while Jason and Lucia take the spotlight, some fans are more concerned with some of the new supporting characters we've been shown.

In particular, one fan, Twitter user @P3RCSZN, has already pointed out that new character Cal Hampton has plenty of similarities with Matty Matheson, the actor behind The Bear's Neil Fak.

Whether or not Matheson is the voice behind Hampton, it's hard to disagree that they bear (get it?) some physical similarity to one another.

Unfortunately, given Rockstar's penchant for secrecy, it'll probably be months before we actually get any confirmation for these names, but it's fun to speculate at least, right?

