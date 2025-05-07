GTA 6 fans spot exciting detail that points to long-requested feature
Alexa, play Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty.
Through the collective effort of millions of people watching and poring over GTA 6 Trailer 2 and all the new screenshots, fans have spotted some exciting details that hint towards a long-requested feature.
On the Rockstar website, amongst the many screenshots of protagonist Lucia Caminos, there are two in particular that jump out, one where she is practising boxing and another where she is in the pool.
Boxing aside – which itself may point to a reimagining of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas gyms and physical stats – what’s interesting is that in both screenshots, Lucia is wearing earphones.
This might not have jumped out at first glance as we have become accustomed to people wearing headphones out and about for decades, but it’s never been a thing in any of the Grand Theft Auto games.
With one of the best parts about GTA being the radio stations with their excellent tracks and hilarious talk shows, fans are hopeful that the inclusion of headphones indicates that we’ll finally be able to listen to them on foot, and not just when you’re in a car, as has been the case for the series since its inception.
Grand Theft Auto IV saw the introduction of phones with GTA V expanding upon the concept further, and in GTA 6 Trailer 1, Rockstar went hard on the social media aspect of things, so whilst it could just be Lucia idly watching some PlanetLeonidaMan reels, it doesn’t feel like a huge leap of faith to think that she could be listening to Lazlow wax lyrical.
That's what prolific X (formerly Twitter) poster Synth Potato hopes anyhow.
Interestingly, Synth Potato float the idea of a "Spotify-style system", which could see players picking and choosing what songs to listen to and would easily tie into the GTA phone app ecosystem.
If you have a particular track you're fond of in the GTA 6 soundtrack, you could potentially have it on repeat as opposed to waiting for it to come back on.
But with GTA 6 delayed even further, we have a long, long road ahead of us to speculate about just what Lucia might be listening to…
Read more on GTA:
- Full list of GTA 5 cheat codes
- Full list of GTA Vice City cheat codes
- Full list of GTA San Andreas cheats
- Full list of GTA 3 cheat codes
- Full list of GTA 4 cheat codes
- GTA 6 release date - all the latest rumours
- Fastest car in GTA 5 - how to get it
- GTA 5 mods - all our favourites
- GTA 5 voice actors - the full cast
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.